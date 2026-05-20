How Confident Georgia Tech Fans Should Be In Each Defensive Position Group

Today we are taking a look at the defensive position groups and assessing how Georgia Tech fans should feel about the different groups heading into the offseason. Now that summer is right around the corner, we will give a confidence meter of how fans should be after looking at each position. Let's take a closer look.

Defensive Line

Say what you want, but this is a position the Yellow Jackets nailed this offseason with their portal acquisitions and players they got in the 2026 class. Christian Speakman will be the one player nobody outside of Georgia Tech will know but will be a key contributor as a true freshman. Noah Carter and Jordan Walker each made their presence felt in the spring game and have bright futures ahead with the program after combining for four sacks.

You throw in Christian Garrett, who is making the full transition to the defensive tackle spot, along with Tawfiq Thomas on the interior, and you have a nice interior duo. The defensive line hasn’t looked like this in the Brent Key era, and they not only have talent but depth on the defensive line and guys they can rotate, which makes them dangerous.

Feel Meter: Extremely Confident

Linebacker

When you couple the addition of defensive coordinator Jason Semore, who specializes in developing the linebacker role, you have great confidence in what the unit can become. Kyle Efford, EJ Lightsey, and Cayman Spaulding are all veterans of the group. They will lead a young linebacker group that comes in hungry for opportunities. Braylon Outlaw is one who turned heads in the spring and could be a big time player on special teams and be a part of the rotation as a true freshman. CJ Gamble and Kymani Morales will also be chomping at the bit to get playing time and maybe have a role next year. I think with the veteran presence mixed with the hunger of the young guys, you have a room that will be eager to prove themselves and be contributors next year.

Feel Meter: Confident

Cornerbacks

Georgia Tech returns a couple of cornerbacks from last year who saw significant time in Daiquan White and Zachary Tobe. White had a stellar spring and was a name the coaching staff constantly brought up as a standout. Tobe has good length and size and can cover any of the big-time receivers on the outside. The biggest acquisition this offseason was Jaylen Mbakwe for the Yellow Jackets. He gives you a true lockdown cornerback that should make a number of plays on the outside. If the former five-star can live up to his potential, Mbakwe could be an all-ACC caliber player. Kelvin Hill is a veteran who is often overlooked but has made his mark as Georgia Tech's star and will be a starter this upcoming year. You also have to throw Jonas Duclona, who battled injury but should help the group, the development of Elgin Sessions, freshman Jaedyn Terry, and Traeviss Stevenson. Overall, it should be a productive unit.

Feel Meter: : Confident

Safeties

Now, a lot of fans will say how can you be confident with such a young group. However, Georgia Tech hasn’t had this kind of talent in the safety room in quite some time. Tae Harris saw the field early as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets and made a number of plays. He is considered a veteran of the group now and is poised for a sophomore breakout. You also have young Fenix Felton, who got better as the season wore on and gained more trust among the coaching staff. His tackling ability will be valuable to the team in the fall. Felton has great instincts and usually has a beat on what the defense is doing. Lastly, Savion Riley is finally healthy and has had his best spring in quite some time. He was a tackling machine in the spring game and made a number of plays. You throw in Riley with the young safeties, and this is a group that could be dangerous.

Feel Meter: : Confident