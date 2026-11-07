How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Louisville: Announcers, TV, And Radio

Game day is here for the Yellow Jackets, who are looking to end a three-game losing streak. They will face a tough Louisville team that is excellent on the ground and currently 9th in college football, averaging 225.1 yards per game.

The Yellow Jackets have struggled offensively the last few weeks, and haven/t been able to put together enough sustainable drives. With their bowl eligibility on the line, can Georgia Tech shake things up and answer the call and get things going? Let’s take a look at how you can watch and see if the Yellow Jackets can pull off an upset.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Boston College.

TV: ACC Network

• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

• Analyst: Max Browne

• Sideline Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 176 or 234

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday

Georgia Tech has been pretty mute on who the starter will be on Saturday at the quarterback position, which begs the question what will they decide to do? Alberto Mendoza looks like a different quarterback compared to earlier in the season, where he was confident and knew where to go with the football, and made plays. He struggled mightily against Pittsburgh, and the Yellow Jackets only scored three points with him at quarterback.

He also had four fumbles, with just one lost. Grady Adamson came in and gave the team a jolt on offense. He was the better rusher of the two and ushered in a scoring drive capped off by a rushing touchdown. Georgia Tech has a decision to make about the future. Do they stay with a struggling Mendoza, or do they see what they have at the quarterback spot in their backup Adamson, who could be a key part of the future? Whatever decision they make, Coach Key said it will be the player who gives them the best chance to win the game.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, we're going to do the best thing to give us a chance to win the football game. That's what everything circles around. Talked about that pretty in-depth on Tuesday and after the game of, you know, the planning for the future, but giving everything to the guys and folks to win football games, right, and to improve our team. But, you know, there's nothing that gives us the best chance to go out and have success and improve as an offense,” said Key.