In-State S Product Sirad Bryant Commits to Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech landed its nineteenth member to Class of 2021 in three-star safety Sirad Bryant. The Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County product announced his decision to join the Yellow Jackets on Saturday via social media. 

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound defensive back chose the Jackets from over a dozen nationwide scholarship offers from programs including West Virginia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas and Arkansas among others. 

Safeties coach Nathan Burton was Bryant's main recruiter at Tech. The Jackets extended an offer to him in October 2019. Living only a couple of hours away from Atlanta (Ga.), Bryant made a trip to the Flats in January to attend Junior Day. 

As head coach Geoff Collins and his staff continue the trend of keeping in-state recruits close to home, Bryant was considered a top target for the Jackets. 

Following the 2019 high school football season, Bryant was recognized as a Georgia Coaches Association 3A all-state selection. Bryant is considered a top 40 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 45 overall safety in the 2021 recruiting cycle (247Sports). 

With the verbal commitment of Bryant, Georgia Tech's 2021 class moves to No. 22 overall (Rivals). He becomes the third '21 safety to join the Jackets - three-star Kaleb Edwards and three-safety Shawn Chappell Jr. are the Jackets' other '21 safety members. 

Bryant's older brother, Markaviest 'Big Kat' Bryant, is a senior defensive end at Auburn University. 

