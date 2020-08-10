All Yellow Jackets
Yellow Jackets Land Touted In-State OL Weston Franklin

Ashley Barnett

As uncertainty mounts regarding the 2020 college football season, Georgia Tech's football staff is continuing on the recruiting trail. 

With the Yellow Jackets nearing a close on the class of 2021, head coach Geoff Collins landed one of his top targets in three-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin. The Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County product announced his decision to play for the Jackets on Monday via social media. 

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Franklin chose Tech with nearly 20 scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Michigan, Arizona, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others. 

Already the prototypical size of a starting offensive lineman in college football, Franklin's footwork and physicality makes for an excellent addition as Tech's O-line coach Brent Key continues to rebuild the offensive line. 

The Jackets' extended an offer to Franklin on June 19, 2019. In July 2020, he placed Tech in his Top Six. 

The landing of Franklin brings the Jackets' 2021 class to a total of 18 commitments. Franklin joins '21 verbal commits offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich and offensive guard Eli Richey. 

Franklin is considered a top 25 offensive guard and a top 500 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle (247Sports). 

Georgia Tech's 2021 recruiting class currently sits at No. 34 overall and No. 9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

