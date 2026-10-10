Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Big Win vs Duke

Just when you count Georgia Tech out, they pull off an upset that most don't think they are capable of.

Well, expect me, I predicted the Yellow Jackets to win.

The Yellow Jackets seemed to be in control for much of the game, but they could not get key third or fourth-down stops in the second half, and Duke grabbed a late 25-21 lead. Alberto Mendoza and the offense responded with a drive down the field to take the lead with 54 seconds to go, but Duke running back Nate Sheppard had a 42-yard catch-and-run to get Duke in Georgia Tech territory.

The Yellow Jackets defense held them out of the end zone though and forced a 33-yard FG attempt, which went wide left and Georgia Tech was victorious. It was the first FBS win for the program since beating Boston College last November and while there is still plenty to improve on, this was a win that Brent Key and his program needed in the worst way.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from today's game.

Winner: Brent Key

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks to a referee against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boy, Brent Key needed this one.

To start this season, not many coaches took more criticism than Key and he deserved plenty of it after the losses to Colorado and Stanford. This was far from a perfect effort, but the Yellow Jackets beat the defending ACC Champions and ended their unbeaten season. Key has a reputation for being able to pull off upsets against ranked ACC teams and while the Blue Devils were not ranked in the AP Poll, this should not take away from what this win means.

There is plenty to clean up, but this was a sign that Georgia Tech has not given up on this season and Key gets the credit for that.

Loser: Georgia Tech's 3rd down defense

Overall, Georgia Tech's defense did not play that poorly, but in the second half, they had a hard time getting off the field.

Duke had conversions of 3rd and 9, 3rd and 7, 3rd and 9, 4th and 3, 3rd and goal, 3rd and 3, and 3rd and 9. Georgia Tech could have pulled away in this game earlier, but they could not find a way to get off the field. Overall, Duke was 10-17 on third down.

Again, Georiga Tech held Nate Sheppard to under 100 yards rushing, Duke to just 5.4 yards per play, and 4.5 yards per rush as a team. This was a better performance overall, but they have to find a way to get critical stops.

Winner: Trelain Maddox

What a day for Maddox.

All offseason, Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley got the attention in the Georgia Tech backfield and deservingly so, but there is a reason that Trelain Maddox was named a team captain and he showed it today.

Maddox had 10 carries for 81 yards today, including a 60-yard TD run. He also caught two passes for two touchdowns and was arguably the best offensive player on the field for either team today.

Winner: Georgia Tech's Offensive LIne

it is no secret that Georiga Tech's offensive line has been a disaster to start the season, but against one of the ACC's best defenses, the Yellow Jackets held their own.

Duke finished the day with zero sacks and only four tackles for loss and when you are facing a Manny Diaz led defense, those are good numbers. Georgia Tech was facing a number of injuries on the offensive line, but they were able to protect Alberto Mendoza in this game and allowed both Trelain Maddox and Justice Haynes to have big days.

The Yellow Jackets finished the game with 165 yards on 27 carries, averaging 6. 1 yards per carry. It was a good sign for this offense as they head to Virginia Tech next Saturday.