Jamal Haynes Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
The preseason watch lists have been kind to Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes and he was named to yet another today. Haynes was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, given to the nation's best player at the end of the season.
Haynes, who made the switch from wide receiver to running back during Georgia Tech’s fall camp in 2023, became the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard rusher in five years when he ran for 1,059 yards last season. He capped four 100-yard games with a career-high 128 en route to being named MVP of the Jackets’ 30-17 win over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. In addition to his 1,059 rushing yards (the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history), Haynes also caught 20 passes for 151 yards and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards, totaling 1,257 all-purpose yards and earning all-ACC recognition as both a running back and all-purpose performer.
This is the third official watch list that Haynes is included on this preseason. Last week, he was named to the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) watch lists.
Haynes is one of five Yellow Jackets on the preseason watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by QB Haynes King, who is also on the Maxwell Award watch list, OL Weston Franklin on the Outland Trophy watch list (interior lineman), PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker) and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).
The 57th-annual Walter Camp Player of the Year will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
Georgia Tech faces Florida State in their season opening game on August 24th in Dublin, Ireland.