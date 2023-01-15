One former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket is moving on to the next round of this year's NFL playoffs.

Jordan Mason, in his first year of being an NFL player, is going to be playing in the divisional round. While Mason only saw two carries for 12 yards in this game vs the Seattle Seahawks, he has been a pivotal part of the 49er's backfield and should play a role in the next game for San Francisco.

Jordan Mason will be playing in the next round of the NFL playoffs Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sport

Mason has been a great story for the 49ers this season, going from undrafted running back to a part of one of the best backfields in the NFL.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

If the Minnesota Vikings defeat the New York Giants tomorrow, Mason and the 49ers will host the Vikings next weekend. If the Giants were to win, then San Francisco will host the winner of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

