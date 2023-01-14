Georgia Tech Falls At Home To Pittburgh 71-60

Georgia Tech battled hard against the Pitt Panthers at home on Saturday, but the effort was not good enough to pull an upset.

Both Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith were questionable to play coming into this game, but both warmed up and both played for the Yellow Jackets and came off of the bench.

The starting lineup for head coach Josh Pastner was Lance Terry, Deebo Coleman, Rodney Howard, Miles Kelly, and Jalon Moore.

It was a close back and forth game to start out and both teams were trading baskets. Coleman hit two quick three pointers and that would be a theme for the first half. The Yellow Jackets have been a team that has struggled to shoot the ball this season, but they were very good in the first half from deep against the Panthers.

Kyle Sturdivant could not repeat his performance from Wednesday night Georgia Tech Athletics

With Georgia Tech leading 18-17, Pitt went on a short 7-0 run to get a lead and control of the game. Another three pointer from Coleman and then a jumper from Howard cut the lead back to one point.

A frustrating aspect of this game for Georgia Tech was that every time they would hit a critical shot, Pitt would respond quickly. Kelly, Tristan Maxwell, and Kyle Sturdivant each hit a three at the end of the half, but the Panthers would follow by hitting a shot or two.

At the half, Pitt led Georgia Tech 38-34. The Yellow Jackets shot 37% from the floor and 42% (8-19) from three-point range. The three point shooting is what kept this game close. Tech also outrebounded Pitt 23-17 in the first half. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over five times compared to once for the Panthers, but a strange stat would be that Tech did not attempt a free throw in the first half.

Pitt shot 39% from the field in the first half and 42% from three.

It was going to be a challenge to keep shooting it from three like they had been and they found that out early in the second half. Pitt got out to a quick 10-4 to extend the lead to 48-38 before Kelly hit a three to make it 48-41.

Georgia Tech is now 1-6 in ACC play Georgia Tech Athletics

The continuing theme for the rest of the game would be that every time Georgia Tech would look like they were ready to make a run, Pitt would respond with a couple of quick buckets to keep the Yellow Jackets at arms length.

Despite a double-double from Smith, Georgia Tech could not get closer than five points the rest of the way and lost to the Panthers at home 71-60.

For the game, Georgia Tech shot 36% from the field and 41% from three-point range (12-29). The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Pitt 40-35, but two key statistics got the win for the Panthers.

Pitt was 17-20 from the free throw line while Tech was 0-3. Tech turned the ball over 10 times which led to eight points for Pitt. The Panthers only turned it over three times. If you lose a game when shooting that well from three, it is due to losing by margins like these at the free throw line and in turnovers.

Smith led the way with a double-double and had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Coleman had 13 points. They were the only two Yellow Jackets that got in double-figures.

Georgia Tech now falls under .500 for the season at 8-9 and is 1-6 in ACC play. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a home date with NC State on Tuesday. That game will tip off at 7:00 p.m.

