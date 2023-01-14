2024 Offensive Tackle Target Marcus Mascoll Discusses Saturday Visit

Georgia Tech had its junior day today and a number of top targets were down in Atlanta on campus to take a look at what Brent Key is starting to build with the program.

One of the players that was at Tech on a visit was offensive tackle Marcus Mascoll (South Gwinnett, GA). Mascoll is one of the top offensive linemen on the board for Georgia Tech and Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade are both looking to keep in-state talent at Tech.

Marcus Mascoll took his first visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday Hudl

Mascoll talked with me about his visit on Saturday and what it was like meeting with Key and Wade. Mascoll said that this was his first visit to any school.

"I got to talk to Coach Key and Coach Wade and I was really nervous. They talked about how much they wanted me down there and one thing that stood out to me was that Coach Key talked about was how he wanted us to be able to graduate and be good football players."

I asked Mascoll about his recruiting timeline right now and how he plans to approach things and he kept the answer pretty simple: just take it slow.

"I'm just enjoying the process and taking it slow right now. Just taking it slow."

In terms of other schools that he might be looking at, he mentioned two that have stood out to him and that he is going to be interested in visiting at some point. The two schools were NC State and South Carolina and it sounded like he expected a visit from them at school soon.

When asked what he was wanting to get better and work on for next season, here is what he had to say:

"Get meaner and be confident. Those are the things I'll be working on for next season."

Mascoll is a talented player and will be one to follow this year. I expect a good senior year ahead this fall for him.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

