More Top 2024 Targets Announce Weekend Visit To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is having Junior day today and while there have been confirmations earlier this week of some of the top targets visiting Georgia Tech this weekend, more came out this morning. Brent Key has done a solid job of getting these prospects on campus and that is always the first big step in the process.

Georgia Tech is set for a big Junior day on Saturday Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One 2024 target that announced he would be on campus this morning was offensive lineman Aidan Banfield (Mill Creek, GA). Banfield also has offers from Pitt, Vanderbilt, and East Carolina. A bigger picture perspective is that Key and this staff should be sending out offers and being around Mill Creek, which produces some of the best talent in the state.

Banfield is a solid prospect and getting him on campus with some of the other top targets is huge.

Edge rusher Jordan Boyd is also on campus in Atlanta today. Boyd, who is from Aiken, SC, received an offer from the Yellow Jackets this week as well. Boyd is a three-star player as of now, but he could be a guy to watch to rise in the rankings. Missouri, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and South Carolina are some of the other offers he holds.

Christian Peterson (Westlake, GA) is a rising defensive back prospect in the class of 2024 and he also confirmed a visit to Georgia Tech today. Peterson has offers from Kentucky, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, and UCF.

