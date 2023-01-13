Georgia Tech Basketball Might Be Without Two Key Players Saturday Against Pitt

Georgia Tech was already going to have a hard time against Pitt on Saturday afternoon at home, but it could be tougher if they don't have two of their key players.

When talking to the media on Friday, Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner talked about the health of Ja'von Franklin and Deivon Smith heading into Saturday's game against the Panthers, and here is what he had to say:

"I don't know if Ja'von Franklin or Deivon Smith are going to be able to play, both are sick. Ja'von did not practice yesterday, I don't expect him to practice today. Deivon did practice yesterday, but was really sick today, so him and Ja'von are going to be questionable for tomorrow's game, maybe doubtful, depending on how they feel. We are going to see how Ja'von feels this afternoon, he was not feeling good this morning, he did not feel good yesterday either, but we will just see how he is feeling tomorrow."

Not having Ja'von Franklin or Deivon Smith would hurt Georgia Tech's chances against Pitt Georgia Tech Athletics

Not having either of those guys would not be good for any shot that Georgia Tech had of pulling the upset against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Franklin has been Tech's best presence inside this season and Smith can provide scoring for a team that is not consistent on that end of the floor.

Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC) has now dropped two games in a row since upsetting Miami and it is not going to get easier for them. The Pitt Panthers (11-6, 4-2) are coming to Atlanta and the Panthers are hoping to avoid losing to Tech and falling further in the ACC standings. In ESPN's latest update on Bracketology, Pitt is the last team in the tournament and they are going to be trying to prevent a loss on the road that could push them out of that spot.

Pitt is a team that Georgia Tech has had a good amount of success against recently. Tech has defeated Pitt five straight times at home and has won seven of eight games all-time. Georgia Tech has won the last three games in the series and five of the last six to take a 12-5 in the overall series, 7-5 since Pittsburgh joined the ACC. The Yellow Jackets won the only meeting between the two teams in 2021-22, a 68-62 decision at the Petersen Events Center.

If both players are out, it is going to be up to the other guys on the team to pick up the scoring. Kyle Sturdivant is coming off his best game of the season and he came off the bench to play 13:35 in the second half and all five minutes of overtime at Notre Dame, scoring a career-high 18 points against the Irish. He scored all seven of Tech’s points in the overtime period, notching his first double-digit game since his previous season best of 14 on Dec 21 against Clemson. It was his fifth double-digit game this season.

Kyle Sturdivant is coming off of his best game of the season against Notre Dame Georgia Tech Athletics

If not Sturdivant, then one of the other guards, Miles Kelly or Lance Terry is going to have to have a good game on the offensive end. Kelly is averaging a team-high 16.5 points and has hit 43.8 percent of his threes and all 16 of his free throw attempts over six ACC games. Kelly has emerged as one of the ACC’s top three-point marksmen and highest volume three-point shooters, ranking fourth in percentage (40.4) and sixth in both three-pointers made (2.5 per game) and attempted (99). Terry is averaging 10.5 points in ACC games (Tech’s only other player other than Kelly averaging in double figures for ACC games) while hitting 10-of-25 from the three-point range (40 percent).

Hopefully, one or both players are healthy enough to play and give Georgia Tech a shot at an upset against a good Pitt team. If both can't go, it is going to be tough to win this game, even at home.

