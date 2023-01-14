Georgia Tech Coaches Were Back On The Road Recruiting Friday

The contact period for college football recruiting opened up yesterday and Georgia Tech coaches took advantage of it and hit the road going to different high schools across the state. As evidenced by Brent Key's new hires, recruiting in-state is going to be a priority, and building great relationships with high schools is a big part of that.

Here are some of the high schools that Tech coaches visited yesterday.

1. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke was at Centennial High School yesterday. Centennial has one of the top offensive tackles in the country with Daniel Calhoun, who is a top 100 prospect in the country and he holds an offer from Georgia Tech.

2. Wide receivers coach Josh Crawford made a stop by Arabia Mountain High school yesterday.

3. Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Buster Faulkner was at Prince Avenue Christian yesterday, one of the top high schools in the state of Georgia.

Visiting high schools is not just important for this year's recruiting class, but future years as well. It is an underrated aspect of recruiting and one that Key is taking seriously.

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was visiting in-state high schools yesterday Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

