Which Prospects Are Visiting Georgia Tech This Weekend?

Georgia Tech is set to have a host of prospects on campus the first weekend after the college football season wraps up. Brent Key and his staff are hard at work at getting 2024 prospects on campus for the upcoming class and this weekend, some of the top prospects on Georgia Tech's recruiting board will be in town.

South Gwinnett teammates Jaylin Lackey and Marcus Mascoll are both going to be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend. Lackey is one of the top athlete targets on the board for the Yellow Jackets and Mascoll is going to be a target along the offensive line.

Lackey is a 6'0 180 LBS athlete that excels at playing both cornerback and receiver. He is a fast player with good ball skills and he puts that to use on whichever side of the ball he is on. This is a recruitment that is going to be worth keeping an eye on, even though it is early on in this 2024 recruiting cycle. Keeping versatile players like this in their own backyard is a must for Key and the staff going forward through the 2024 class and beyond.

Brent Key is going to have some top 2024 targets on campus this weekend Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mascoll is a talented prospect at 6'5 300 LBS and moves well for his size. He is likely to play tackle (but can play guard at the next level and is in line for a big senior season that will be seeing him land more offers. Mascoll also has offers from Pitt and LSU and is sure to be earning more as the next recruiting cycle heats up in the spring and summer.

Offensive tackle Web Davidson (Tattnall Square Academy, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for Junior Day. Davidson is going to be a name to know for the 2024 class. He is a good athlete at the tackle position and a strong pass blocker. I anticipate more offers coming in for him in the spring and summer and Georgia Tech will likely make him a priority at the tackle position. Davidson's other offers include Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Michigan State, and UCF.

2024 athlete Marqavious Saboor (Kell, GA) also said that he would be among the 2024 recruits that are visiting. Saboor is a player that plays wide receiver and defensive back and he is an intriguing prospect to be tracking during this cycle. I believe that he could be a good player at either position and landing in-state kids that are this talented is going to be something that head coach Brent Key is looking to do going forward as the head coach.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr is one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia for 2024 247Sports: Credit- Rusty Mansell

The big visitor (literally and figuratively) this weekend is going to be four-star offensive lineman (Grayson, GA). This is obviously huge news for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, as Flynn Jr is one of the top prospects on the board for Georgia Tech.

Flynn Jr is a powerful offensive lineman at 6'1 304 LBS and he plays at a top high school in the state. Flynn Jr also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. This would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets.

David Eziomume (North Cobb, GA) will be in Atlanta this weekend for a visit and he is one of the top prospects for new Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie. Eziomume is a complete running back and is going to be noticed a lot more over the spring and the summer. He is already getting noticed by some big schools and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina. More offers are sure to come as well.

There could be some surprise visitors as well. Keep an eye out here for any updates on any visitors.

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

