Four-Star Offensive Lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr Set To Visit Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is set to have one of the best offensive linemen in the state of Georgia will be on campus this weekend.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr (Grayson, GA) announced tonight on his social media that he is going to be at Georgia Tech this weekend. This is obviously huge news for Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, as Flynn Jr is one of the top prospects on the board for Georgia Tech.

Flynn Jr is a powerful offensive lineman at 6'1 304 LBS and he plays at a top high school in the state. Flynn Jr also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. This would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr is one of the top offensive lineman in the state of Georgia 247Sports: Credit- Rusty Mansell

Georgia Tech currently has one player committed for the 2024 class and that is four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams (Macon, GA). Williams is the guy that Key is going to be building this class around and that is a very good building block.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

When do former Georgia Tech stars play during wildcard weekend?

2024 Offensive tackle target will visit Georgia Tech this weekend

Georgia Tech offers five-star edge Elijah Rushing

Another 2024 prospect is set to visit Georgia Tech this weekend

Former Georgia Tech head coach David Turner lands new job at Mississippi State

Updated look at the ACC basketball standings after Georgia Tech's loss to Notre Dame

ACC sets release date for 2023 Football Schedule

Georgia Tech basketball loses 73-72 in overtime to Notre Dame

Georgia Tech offers 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo

Former Georgia Tech star Derrick Favors signs with Atlanta Hawks