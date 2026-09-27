Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Stanford

Georgia Tech plays its first conference game of the year and is looking to get back to .500 on the season. The Yellow Jackets have a bevvy of injuries and players who will be out vs the Cardinals

The biggest storyline to watch is if the Yellow Jackets can slow down the run and not let Micah Ford go off. They have struggled this season defending the run and giving up 223 yards per game on the ground. Saturday will present a new challenge for them.

Georgia Tech vs Stanford Live Score Updates

Second Quarter

14:11 2Q- Georgia Tech defense comes up with a big stop on 4th and 2 led by Taje McCoy and Tawfiq Thomas. Stanford turns it over on downs. GT leads 10-7

End Of First Quarter- Stanford is driving and currently at the GT 29 after picking up mutiple first downs. Stanford looking to pick up some points here

0:35 1Q- Stanford rushes for seven yards to move the sticks for the Cardinals as the first quarter winds down. GT leads 10-7

3:12 1Q- You have to love the physicality that Trelain Maddox brings to this football team. You saw it right there on that 9 yard td reception. Gets hit and bounces off it for the touchdown reception. Maddox has looked good so far.



GT 10 Stanford 7

3:17 1Q- What a play from Justice Haynes on a 47 yard run. Making something out of nothing there. Georgia Tech is at the goaline

5:50 1Q- Stanford goes on a seven play 75 yard drive and finishes it with a seven yard rushing touchdown by Micah Ford. Stanford 7 GT 3

7:09 1Q - Roughing the passer penalty called on Taje McCoy to keep the drive alive for the Stanford Cardinals on 4th and 7

9:12 1Q- Davis Warren 29 yard pass to Nico Brown to begin the game for Stanford. Stanford in Ga Tech territory

9:13 1Q- A good opening drive for the Yellow Jackets, but Kevin Roche Jr stopped short on 3rd and 9, Aidan Birr nails 33 yard attempt. Birr now all-time leader in program history with 62 field goal makes



GT 3 Stanford 0

10:14 1Q- A heavy usage of Trelain Maddox continues to move the sticks on the opening drive for the Yellow Jackets who are in the redzone

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech gets opening kickoff and will start with the ball

First Quarter