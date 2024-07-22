National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Georgia Tech's 2024 Season
The 2024 College Football season is right around the corner and the season is going to get started with an overseas matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Yellow Jackets are returning most of their starters from one of the ACC's top offenses, but starting the season off against a talented Florida State fresh off of an ACC Championship season is as tough as it gets. It is not the only tough game on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets, however. Georgia Tech is used to facing tough schedules each season, but this 2024 schedule might be the toughest they have had in years.
While this might be the most talented Georgia Tech team in years, their record might not improve because of their schedule. 247Sports Analyst Brad Crawford had 10 bold predictions for the ACC in 2024 and had this to say about Georgia Tech:
6. MURDERER'S ROW DOOMS GEORGIA TECH
"The Yellow Jackets face the toughest schedule in the ACC, which disrupts some of the momentum established by Brent Key and last year's bunch. Georgia Tech won four of its final six games with the lone losses coming in competitive fashion to Clemson and Georgia, but this slate does the Yellow Jackets no favors. Even with Haynes King returning at quarterback, getting to bowl eligibility could be a challenge with matchups against Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami, NC State and Georgia dotting the schedule."
It is no doubt going to be tough for Georgia Tech to improve upon their record in 2024, but I do think they are capable if they are able to improve on certain things. First, Georgia Tech's defense has to improve a good amount. That has been one of the main focuses for Brent Key this offseason, as he has overhauled his defensive staff and brought a lot of players in through the transfer portal. I don't think it is a stretch to say that the hiring of new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is one of the ACC's most important hires this offseason. If Santucci can get the defense going in the right direction, it would be a nice complement to the offense.
The other thing that Georgia Tech has to fix going into the season is turnovers. As good as Haynes King was last year at quarterback for Georgia Tech, he led the ACC in interceptions as well and he had a number of games where he had multiple interceptions, and those turnovers contributed a lot to the losses. If King can cut down on the turnovers, but also remain aggressive, this team can be even better on offense.
Georgia Tech certainly has a tough schedule in 2024, but they can still find a way to get back to another bowl game.