New Jersy Defensive end Gensley Auguste Commits to Georgia Tech

One thing that is for sure after this official visit weekend for Georgia Tech is that they have the guys they want putting pressure on the quarterback in the future. Gensley Auguste, from West Orange, New Jersey, became the fourth defensive line commit for the Yellow Jackets 2023 class, joining Elijah Douglas, Zachariah Keith, and Anthony Little.

Auguste is a 6-5 255 LBS defensive end that has the athleticism and burst off the edge. Getting stronger in the run game will be a priority once he arrives on campus, but once he gets in the weight room and gets coached up, Auguste looks like he will be a productive player. Will just need some time to develop.

After offering Auguste back in January, the Yellow Jackets really picked up the momentum in this recruitment after his official visit this weekend and sealed the deal.

Georgia Tech managed to beat out offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Marshall.

Look for more recruiting news coming out of these official visits.

