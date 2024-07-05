Phil Steele Ranks Georgia Tech Running Back Anthony Carrie As One Of The Nation's Top Freshman Running Backs
It was a huge recruiting win for Brent Key and Georgia Tech on National Signing Day when they were able to get four-star running back Anthony Carrie to come to Georgia Tech over a host of other schools. Carrie enrolled early and participated in spring practice and I think he is going to challenge for playing time this season behind Jamal Haynes.
College Football Expert Phil Steele is also high on Carrie this season and ranked him as one of the nation's best freshman running backs. In his rankings of the top freshmen running backs in the country, Carrie came in at No. 19.
I think Carrie could be an impact freshmen for Georgia Tech this season. The Yellow Jackets came out of spring still trying to identify their No. 2 back behind Jamal Haynes and Carrie is going to factor into that.
Here was the scouting report on Carrie comint out of high school, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Well-built running back prospect with solid vision, quick feet, and impressive balance. Averaged 6.9 yards per carry his final three years at the prep level, totaling 3,151 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in 28 games. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and hovering around 195 pounds. Should be able to eventually tack on more mass once lifting in a college weight room. Scoots past would-be tacklers with his initial burst after evading them with swift cuts. Isn’t afraid of contact, and tends to hit the hole with a full head of steam. Might lack a true top-end gear, but has proven to be rather creative at the second level, and will do his best to fight for yardage. Wasn’t targeted a bunch out of the backfield while at Carrollwood Day, but has flashed as a pass catcher on the offseason circuit, which suggests that he can play all three downs if he figures out how to fend off juiced-up college defensive linemen. Should be viewed as a well-rounded ball carrier with a good feel for the position that will have a chance to make an impact on Saturdays."
More on Carrie courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics:
Rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 running back in the nation by Rivals… Member of prestigious Rivals250 list … Ranked as the No. 20 player in the talent-rich state of Florida by Rivals… Ran for 3,818 and 55 touchdowns over the course of four prep seasons (38 games) … Also caught 35 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns in his high school career … Had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1,200 as a senior in 2023 and 1,032 as a sophomore in 2021) … Had 14 100-yard rushing games (including six as a senior) … Ran for 20 touchdowns as a sophomore (2021), 16 as a junior (2022) and 12 as a senior (2023) … Helped lead Carrollwood Day to a 26-14 record over his four seasons, including an 8-2 mark as a senior in ’23 … Coached by Marshall McDuffie.