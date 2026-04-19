Five Players Who Raised Their Stock in Georgia Tech's Spring Game

The spring game has come and gone for the Yellow Jackets. The fans and spectators got a chance to see Georgia Tech for the first time in 2026. Let’s take a look at who raised their stock after Saturday.

DE Jordan Walker

A get-off-the-bus guy lived up to the billing on Saturday. Alongside Noah Carter, wrecked havoc against the Yellow Jackets offensive line. He simply couldn’t be blocked and finished with two sacks. When he didn’t get there initially, Walker created pressure and was keen on helping collapse the pocket and making the Yellow Jackets consistently punt the football in the first quarter of the game. Team Swarm nor Team Wreck’Em could get anything going, and Walker was one of the reasons why.

DE Noah Carter

One of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason was Noah Cater for the Yellow Jackets, coming over from Alabama. He has a one-track mind and is always thinking of how he can sack the quarterback and make plays. He stood out on Saturday and finished with three tackles and two sacks. Carter was unstoppable, and his quick first step, pass-rush moves, and strength were on full display. Carter proved he can take over games and make plays consistently.

TE Kevin Roche Jr

Roche Jr was the leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets and led in catches and yards. His longest catch was 35 yards on Saturday. Roche Jr was always open and making plays and was a safety blanket for Team Swarm. He has been the talk of the spring and a player constantly brought up. Roche Jr finished with six catches for 70 yards. With so many injuries in the room, especially to Spencer Mermans and Chris Corbo, Roche Jr emerged as a guy and should have a profound role for the Yellow Jackets in the fall.

RB JP Powell

Powell had a highlight reel run and the longest touchdown of the day on a 56-yard scamper. On the touchdown run, Powell broke multiple tackles and broke away from the defense. Powell finished with 69 yards and a touchdown. In a highly competitive running back room, Powell showed he shouldn’t be slept on and is a player who could carve out a role this season. How extensive that is remains to be seen, but he will be the player to watch for the Yellow Jackets in the fall.

WR Debron Gatling

Gatling has put together back-to-back standout spring performances dating back to 2025. He barely played a season ago, but with the influx of new wide receivers, injuries, and a cornerback turned wide reciever being out, it left a great opportunity for Gatling. He took full advantage and finished with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a highlight reel play where he Mossed a cornerback and came up with a standout catch. Gatling has continued to improve and gotten better at each step. He might have just found himself playing more in the fall.