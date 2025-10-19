Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will Be Ranked In The Week 9 AP Poll
Georgia Tech added another victory to its win column over Duke this past Saturday. It wasn't the best performance for the Yellow Jackets, but it showed they can play complementary football and come up with big plays when they are needed the most. Haynes King was one of the key players with another 200-yard passing game and a 100-yard rushing effort, putting the team on his back and leading them to another victory.
The defense forced key red zone stops that prevented touchdowns and continued to get the ball back to its offense. Without those key stops, the Yellow Jackets fall behind and face a huge deficit. It was also the second consecutive game the Yellow Jackets forced a turnover. The one turnover in the game was a 98-yard touchdown fumble return by Omar Daniels that gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.
Let's take a look at some key results that could play a factor in the Yellow Jackets moving up.
Action Around The Country
Georgia Tech should move up in the poll this week and be ranked as a top 10 team in the country. There was a lot of movement above them that should play a factor. No. 11 Tennessee fell to Alabama on the road in dominant fashion, losing 37-20 on Saturday. No. 10 LSU was upset on the road by Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia. Pavia finished with 246 yards of offense and three touchdowns. No. 9 Georgia put up 500 yards of total offense and scored on its first eight possessions of the game in a thrilling 43-35 win over the Rebels.
Other major results include No. 7 Texas Tech falling on the road to Arizona State. Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt made his return and didn't disappoint for Arizona State. Leavitt finished with 319 yards passing and a touchdown in the upset victory. With Georgia Tech taking care of business, certainly the voters will see the Yellow Jackets as a top 10 team and one that can beat anybody on any given Saturday.
Second-Half Adjustments
Second-half adjustments have been a key mark of the Yellow Jackets this season as they play some of their best ball during this part of the game. Georgia Tech is one of the best at adjusting on the fly and not being a predictable program with what they are calling and or doing. It was a key part in their moving to 7-0 on the season.
"They're a real physical football team and and they did they got you know probably you know charted out probably got better, better of us in the first half. The one thing this team believes, and we preach all the time, is can you go four quarters playing that way? Right? Because the body blows do eventually add up over the course of time. To play that way, every single play of every single, of every quarter, every possession, that's hard to do," said Key. "I think by the fourth quarter, our guys had worn them down and we were able to get some good things going.
"They've got a really good defensive line. We knew that coming in. It was like they were playing with 12 sometimes. It was how we get sustained blocks. So it's all things we've got to continue to get better at. But at the end of the day, we'll talk about those with the team tomorrow and correct them. I'm super excited for this team to be 7 -0 for the first time in a long time."