Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech's Cornerbacks Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech had one of the worst pass defenses in the country last season, and down the stretch, they were picked apart by NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh, though they played their best game of the season against Georgia.

Entering 2026, Georgia Tech has to replace its top three cornerbacks and will be relying on internal growth from returning players, as well as two key transfers and some blue-chip freshmen.

What are the biggest questions this group has to answer over the next month in fall camp?

1. How impactful can Jaylen Mbakwe and Jonas Duclona be?

Georgia Tech is losing Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore to the NFL and those players were the best in last year's secondary. The Yellow Jackets are returning a lot of the depth and rotation from last season, but they dipped into the transfer portal for what they hope is a couple of impact transfers.

Jaylen Mbakwe is a former five-star recruit who has spent the last two seasons playing wide receiver at Alabama, but cornerback is his more natural position, and I think he has first-round NFL Draft pick upside. Mbakwe is expected to make an immediate impact in the secondary and potentially grab a starting spot from day one.

Duclona was one of the highest-graded players on South Florida's defense a year ago, finishing with a 74.7 overall grade in 581 snaps, including a very solid 79.2 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus. He is also expected to compete and likely land a starting spot in this secondary.

If these two players can be immediate impact players, I think Georgia Tech is going to improve and not give up so many big plays.

2. Can any returning player make a big jump?

The Yellow Jackets return a number of their depth and rotation players from last season's team, but the question is if any of these players has a jump in them to become more reliable.

Jon Mitchell only played 122 snaps after transferring in from Penn State, but is the highest-graded returning cornerback for the Yellow Jackets. Mitchell finished with a 67.6 overall defensive grade, including a 68.4 grade in coverage. Those are not remarkable numbers, but something to build on.

Daiquan White is entering his second season with the program and the former Eastern Michigan transfer played 288 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season, finishing with a 65.0 overall grade and a 64.4 grade in coverage.

This is going to be the third season in the program for Zachary Tobe and he has plenty of experience. Tobe played 418 snaps last season and finished with a 64.1 overall grade and a 62.3 coverage grade.

Elgin Sessions only played 40 snaps as a true freshman, but the coaches his potential as a prospect and he will be in the mix for more playing time.

Kelvin Hill played 408 snaps for the Yellow Jackets last season in his first year with the program and finished with a 61.6 overall grade and 62.3 coverage grade.

Hill, White, and Mitchell have a year under their belt now and improvement is going to be needed if this secondary is going to improve.

3. Can the freshmen earn playing time?

Jaedyn Terry was the highest-rated prospect in the Yellow Jackets' 2026 recruiting class, and the 6'2, 190 LBS cornerback has the tools and athleticism to see the field at some point this season.

Georgia Tech got an early commitment from Trae Stevenson Jr and held on when other big programs noticed the kind of prospect he was. He is similar in size and stature to Terry and has a high ceiling.

L.J. Crumity is smaller than the other two prospects, but boasts terrific instincts and ball skills.

I think Terry and Stevenson are the most likely freshmen to earn playing time this season at cornerback, though I think their best days are ahead in 2027 and beyond.