All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's 2021 Prospects

Ashley Barnett

Here's the latest buzz revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's 2021 prospects. 

RECENT OFFERS:

William Simpkins III | 2021 3-star DB 

The 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. recruit out of Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard) said he received the opportunity from the Yellow Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman on Friday. Simpkins ability to press up tight on wide outs caught the attention of Coleman. According to Simpkins, Coleman added his style 'fits' Georgia Tech. 

Read more: 2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer from GT

Darrell Jackson | 2021 3-star SDE

6'5, 241-pound defensive end from Havana, FL (Gadsden County). Currently committed to the Tennessee Vols. 

Joshua Farmer | 2021 3-star SDE

6'3, 250-pound defensive end from Apalachicola, FL (Gadsden County).  Holds over a dozen offers including opportunities at Tennessee, UCF, Miami, and Louisville. Currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles. 

TOP SCHOOLS:

Jacolby George | 2021 4-star WR 

5'10, 155-pound wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (Plantation). Named Yellow Jackets as one of his top 6 picks on Saturday. 

Kani Walker | 2021 3-star DB 

6'2, 194-pound cornerback from the Douglasville, GA (Douglas County) area. Placed Georgia Tech in his top 5 on Sunday. 

Their energy when I'm around is amazing and I know what they are capable of the next year or two.

- Walker on the Yellow Jackets

Read more: 2021 DB Kani Walker Narrows His Top 5 

Baron Hopson | 2021 3-star ILB 

5'10, 220-pound linebacker also located in the Peach State - Leesburg, GA (Lee County). Named Georgia Tech as one of his top 8 schools on Friday. 

I love the fact they don't have a set defensive scheme. They call plays based on the situation of the game along with the skills and strengths of the players. I love the culture they are building.

- Hopson on the Jackets' defense

Read more: 2021 ILB Hopson Says, "Atlanta Is My Home." 

MORE IN RECRUITING:

Garner Langlo | 2021 3-star OT 

6'7, 270-pound offensive lineman out of Ocala, FL. Langlo has earned offers from 20 schools including UCF, Ole Miss, Utah, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.

I love how he (Brent Key) runs the offensive line, he knows what he's doing! My favorite thing about him is he was the first to believe in me.

- Langlo discussing Georgia Tech's offensive line

Read more: 2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How Georgia Tech Runs The O-Line

Walter Simmons III | 2021 3-star QB

6'2, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback from Orange Park, FL (Oakleaf). Over a dozen offers from schools such as UCF, West Virginia, and LSU. Told All Yellow Jackets he plans to make a decision soon. 

I love the offense. I feel like I would fit and they will still build around what I do best. I like what they are doing at Tech.

- Simmons regarding Jackets' offense

Read more: 3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 DB Kani Walker Narrows His Top 5

Peach State native and 2021 DB Kani Walker narrows down his top 5.

Ashley Barnett

2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer From GT

2021 DB William Simpkins III receives latest offer from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Ashley Barnett

2021 ILB Baron Hopson Says, "Atlanta Is My Home"

2021 Georgia Tech ILB recruit Baron Hopson says, "Atlanta is my home."

Ashley Barnett

AD Todd Stansbury Discusses How GT Athletics Are Handling COVID-19

Athletic Director Todd Stansbury discusses how Georgia Tech athletics are handling COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Looking Ahead to Three Major Games for 2020

Georgia Tech's football schedule is considered one of the toughest in 2020. Here's a look at the three biggest opponents the Yellow Jackets will face.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Contacting Pitt Transfer Trey McGowens

Georgia Tech is one of the several programs in contact with Pittsburgh sophomore guard Trey McGowens who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Ashley Barnett

2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How GT Runs the O-Line

2021 3-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo loves how Georgia Tech runs the offensive line

Ashley Barnett

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech is one of the many programs already reaching out to Ohio State freshman DJ Carton who announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal on Thursday.

Ashley Barnett

Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Throwback Recap Video: Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett