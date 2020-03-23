Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's 2021 Prospects

Here's the latest buzz revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's 2021 prospects.

RECENT OFFERS:

William Simpkins III | 2021 3-star DB

The 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. recruit out of Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard) said he received the opportunity from the Yellow Jackets defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman on Friday. Simpkins ability to press up tight on wide outs caught the attention of Coleman. According to Simpkins, Coleman added his style 'fits' Georgia Tech.

Read more: 2021 DB William Simpkins III Receives Offer from GT

Darrell Jackson | 2021 3-star SDE

6'5, 241-pound defensive end from Havana, FL (Gadsden County). Currently committed to the Tennessee Vols.

Joshua Farmer | 2021 3-star SDE

6'3, 250-pound defensive end from Apalachicola, FL (Gadsden County). Holds over a dozen offers including opportunities at Tennessee, UCF, Miami, and Louisville. Currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles.

TOP SCHOOLS:

Jacolby George | 2021 4-star WR

5'10, 155-pound wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, FL (Plantation). Named Yellow Jackets as one of his top 6 picks on Saturday.

Kani Walker | 2021 3-star DB

6'2, 194-pound cornerback from the Douglasville, GA (Douglas County) area. Placed Georgia Tech in his top 5 on Sunday.

Their energy when I'm around is amazing and I know what they are capable of the next year or two. - Walker on the Yellow Jackets

Read more: 2021 DB Kani Walker Narrows His Top 5

Baron Hopson | 2021 3-star ILB

5'10, 220-pound linebacker also located in the Peach State - Leesburg, GA (Lee County). Named Georgia Tech as one of his top 8 schools on Friday.

I love the fact they don't have a set defensive scheme. They call plays based on the situation of the game along with the skills and strengths of the players. I love the culture they are building. - Hopson on the Jackets' defense

Read more: 2021 ILB Hopson Says, "Atlanta Is My Home."

MORE IN RECRUITING:

Garner Langlo | 2021 3-star OT

6'7, 270-pound offensive lineman out of Ocala, FL. Langlo has earned offers from 20 schools including UCF, Ole Miss, Utah, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.

I love how he (Brent Key) runs the offensive line, he knows what he's doing! My favorite thing about him is he was the first to believe in me. - Langlo discussing Georgia Tech's offensive line

Read more: 2021 Recruit Garner Langlo Loves How Georgia Tech Runs The O-Line

Walter Simmons III | 2021 3-star QB

6'2, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback from Orange Park, FL (Oakleaf). Over a dozen offers from schools such as UCF, West Virginia, and LSU. Told All Yellow Jackets he plans to make a decision soon.

I love the offense. I feel like I would fit and they will still build around what I do best. I like what they are doing at Tech. - Simmons regarding Jackets' offense

Read more: 3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

