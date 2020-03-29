Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

Here's the latest buzz revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's football recruits.

Commitments

Grey Carroll | 2021 3-star DE

I talked with my parents the night before because I have been wanting to commit for a while. I was being patient to make sure I was making the right decision. And for some reason last night, it just hit me that it was time to go ahead and pull the trigger on Georgia Tech. So I let my parents know and I committed this morning. - Grey Caroll on his commitment to the Yellow Jackets

Top Schools

Jantzen Dunn | 2021 4-star ATH

6'2, 178-pound athlete from Bowling Green (KY.) South Warren. Named Jackets in his Top 7 on Saturday.

Joshua Robinson | 2021 3-star WDE

6'4, 230-pound defensive end out of Douglasville (GA.) Douglas County. Named Georgia Tech in his Top 10 on Monday.

Recent Offers

Diego Pounds | 2021 3-star OT

I'm pumped about it. Coach (Brent) Key told me to call and then he offered me. He told me he loved my size, my tape, and my athletic ability to get out and move around in the space. - Diego Pounds on recent offer from Georgia Tech

Mykel Williams | 2022 4-star DE

Talked over the phone with coach (Nathan) Burton and he told me he liked my film a lot. Liked how I used my hands and body and offered me. I am excited for the new opportunity. - Mykel Williams on receiving his offer from the Jackets

Dallan Hayden | 2022 3-star ATH

I found out from my coach. Coach (Tashard) Choice called him. I feel good. Georgia Tech is a great academic school and they're going to change things around with the football program. Dallan Hayden on Georgia Tech extending latest offer

Deonte Anderson | 2021 WDE

6'3, 215-pound defensive end from Fort Meade (FL.) Forte Meade. Has received multiple offers this week including West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and UCF.

Anthony Hundley | 2021 3-star DT

6'3, 270-pound defensive end out of Miami (FL.) Booker T. Washington. Currently committed to LSU Tigers.

Jeadyn Lukus | 2022 CB



6'1, 175-pound cornerback out of Mauldin (SC.) Mauldin. Curretnly holds 9 offers including Florida, LSU, Duke, and Tennessee.

Langston Hardy | 2021 SDE

6'3, 220-pound defensive end from Jacksonville (FL.) Episcopal. Son of former college All-American and NFL All-Pro, Kevin Hardy.

Much like his dad, an undervalued prospect coming out of Indiana, the younger Hardy is improving his game and he’s just now starting to earn notice. It was not until Georgia Tech extended an offer that Langston Hardy gained his first D1 college football scholarship opportunity.

Skyler Bell | 2021 3-star WR

6'1, 185-pound wide receiver out of Watertown (CT.) The Taft School. The No. 5 prospect out of Connecticut on 247Sports had a chance to visit with the Yellow Jackets earlier this month.

I loved my visit down there. It was amazing. The coaching staff made me feel welcomed and it seemed like a great place to be. Being that Georgia Tech was the last school for me to visit, they are definitely fresh in my mind when it comes down to decision time. - Skyler Bell discussing his most recent visit to Georgia Tech

