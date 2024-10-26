Report: Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Officially Ruled Out For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
After missing the game against Notre Dame this past Saturday, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is set to miss another game. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, King is not going to be able to play on Saturday against the Hokies and Zach Pyron is going to be the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.
This season, King has been one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the country. He has thrown for 1,568 yards as well as eight touchdowns and one interception. He has ran for 353 yards and six touchdowns this season as well. He currently leads the ACC with a 71% completion percentage.
Saturday against Notre Dame, Pyron was 20-36 for 269 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which ended up being a pick six. He also carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
Virginia Tech might be 4-3, but two of those losses are non-conference losses and they still have hope of getting to the ACC Championship game if they can find a way to win out. They are starting to play well and look like the team that many picked to be a dark horse in the ACC this season. They are not unbeatable though if Georgia Tech can clean up some of their mistakes from Saturday's loss to Notre Dame.
