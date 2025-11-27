SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech-Georgia Final Score
One of the biggest games of the weekend is nearly 24 hours away. One year after their epic eight overtime clash, Georgia Tech and Georgia finally meet again and both teams enter this matchup ranked.
This is a matchup between two teams that are seemingly headed in opposite directions. Georgia Tech entered the month of November 8-0 and hopes of making the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff, but they have not played their best football. They lost by double digits on the road to NC State, they nearly lost to 1-10 Boston College, and then with everything on the line, they fell behind 28-0 to Pitt at home and lost 42-28.
The defense could not be playing much worse (knock on wood) and last week saw the offense struggle for pretty much the first time all season. They need a miracle to get back into the ACC Championship race and even if they beat the Bulldogs
Georgia on the other hand seems to be trending up. Aside from Ohio State and maybe Oregon, there is not a team playing better than the Bulldogs right now. They started the year playing a lot of close games, but recent blowouts of Mississippi State and Texas have shown what this team is capable of.
Despite that, Brent Key has had this program close to finally ending the losing streak to the Bulldogs and everyone knows that his teams play well as the underdog. What does he have in store for this edition of Clean Old Fashioned Hate?
What does SP+ think about this matchup?
Georgia is favored by the sportsbooks and SP+ sees a Georgia victory. SP+ is projecting a 36-23 victory for the Bulldogs and giving them a 79% chance at a victory.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."