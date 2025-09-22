SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech-Wake Forest Final Score
Georgia Tech is undefeated through the first four weeks of the season. They have been rewarded by the AP Poll, receiving the No. 16 ranking in the country. The Yellow Jackets have continued to climb up the rankings and impress the AP voters so far this season.
Haynes King remained a key talking point as he has all season, with his ability on the gridiron and how he continues to carry the team in the running game and passing the ball this season. King has thrown for 515 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69.7% of his passes. He has also rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns through three games this season for Georgia Tech. He was out against Gardner-Webb with a lower-body injury. The team goes as King goes, and he has put them in a position to not only make some noise but also be a threat for the ACC Crown.
Wake Forest is up next
Georgia Tech is a two-score favorite over the Demon Deacons this weekend and Bill Connelly's SP+ is predicting that Georgia Tech will win 35-21. SP+ is giving the Yellow Jackets an 81% chance to win this game
What is SP+? Here is how Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Currently, the Yellow Jackets' odds to win the ACC sit at 14.2%, the second-highest odds in the conference. They sit behind the Miami Hurricanes, who have a 26.3% chance of winning the conference. Coming into the season, Georgia Tech was the No. 41 team according to the projection and had a Strength of Schedule rank of 47. They also had one of the lowest odds of winning the conference coming into the season.
Georgia Tech hasn’t let that derail them, however, and has continued to debunk the underdog mindset with head coach Brent Key, who is 7-1 against ranked ACC opponents in his Georgia Tech tenure. An area of focus in the projections was whether the defense would be able to improve and take that next jump. So far, the early results have proven dividends for the Yellow Jackets.
The defense has remained a solid unit this season for the Yellow Jackets and is a top 50 unit in scoring defense. Georgia Tech also ranks in the top 40 in tackles per loss for the season, and tackles per loss per game. Another sign they are getting in the backfield and disrupting plays at a consistent rate. Without the defense stepping up in the early weeks, with the offense turning over the ball at an alarming rate, Georgia Tech wouldn’t be in the position that they are in. The defensive unit definitely deserves some credit for its efforts and how they have played thus far.
As Georgia Tech continues to win, the more they should move up in the SP+ ranking this season. They still have big games ahead against Syracuse, NC State, and Georgia to prove they are a national contender.