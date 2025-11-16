The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 36-34 Win Over Boston College
What are the biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's win over the Eagles?
Whew, that was a close call for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets trailed Boston College 28-17 in the second half, but found a way to come away with a win on the road vs the Eagles and move to 9-1 this season and put themselves one win away from a spot in the ACC Championship.
Let's breakdown the good, the bad, and the ugly from yesterday's win over Boston College.
The Good
- With the victory, Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) can clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a win over Pitt next Saturday at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
- Georgia Tech trailed 28-17 going into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets moved to 3-1 this season when trailing after three quarters (Tech trailed 14-13 in the 24-21 win over Clemson on Sept. 13 and 20-17 in the 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Sept. 27).
- The comeback marked the second time this season that Georgia Tech has overcome a double-digit deficit to win. Tech trailed by as many as 17 points (20-3 in third quarter) in the win at Wake Forest.
- After Georgia Tech took a 33-28 lead with 6:14 to go in the game, Boston College retook a 34-33 lead with 4:09 left. Tech responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive that culminated with r-Jr. Aidan Birr’s second game-winning field goal of the year, a 23-yarder with :11 to go.
- Georgia Tech moved to 12-3 in games that immediately followed a loss under head coach Brent Key (dating back to him taking over as interim head coach prior to the fifth game of the 2022 season).
- For the sixth time this season, Georgia Tech lost the turnover battle, as Tech committed one and Boston College had none. The Yellow Jackets moved to 5-1 when losing the turnover battle.
- Georgia Tech’s 9-1 record marks only the 10th time in its 133-season football history – and only the third time since 1966 (1990, 2009 and 2025) that it has won at least nine of its first 10 games.
- Georgia Tech’s nine wins are its most since it finished 9-4 in 2016.
- Georgia Tech has six ACC wins for the first time since 2009 and only the seventh time in its 43 seasons in the conference.
- Georgia Tech is 8-5 all-time versus Boston College, including a 4-1 record at BC.
- Georgia Tech lost the opening coin toss for the ninth time in 10 games this season. The Yellow Jackets’ lone win on an opening coin toss came in their second game of the season (Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb). Including losing the coin toss at the beginning of overtime at Wake Forest (Sept. 27), Tech is 1-10 in coin tosses this season. The statistical odds of winning just 1-of-11 coin tosses are just 0.54% (1 in 186.2).
- Haynes King continued to cement his status as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, accounting for 424 yards (371 passing, 53 rushing).
- With his 371 passing yards, King became the fourth player in Georgia Tech history with 7,000 passing yards. King has thrown for 7,215 in 34 games as a Yellow Jacket.
- With his 424 yards of total offense, King also became the fourth player in Georgia Tech history with 9,000 yards of total offense. He has 9,346 total yards (7,215 passing, 2,131 rushing) in his 34 games at Tech.
- King’s 300-yard passing game was his eighth as a Yellow Jacket, which broke the school record of seven, previously held by Joe Hamilton (1996-99).
- The 300-yard passing game was King’s third-straight (304 vs. Syracuse – Oct. 25 and 408 at NC State – Nov. 1).
- Malik Rutherford’s 121 receiving yards were a season high (prev.: 62 vs. Gardner-Webb – Sept. 6).
- Rutherford’s 100-yard receiving game was the third of his career (prev. 131 vs. Georgia State – Aug. 31, 2024 and 113 at Louisville – Sept. 21, 2024).
- Rutherford’s 71-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest of his career (prev.: 55 vs. Louisville – Sept. 1, 2023).
- Eric Rivers 119 receiving yards were his most as a Yellow Jacket (prev.: 97 at NC State – Nov. 1).
- Georgia Tech had two 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since Sept. 10, 2005, when Damarius Bilbo (131) and Calvin Johnson (114) both surpassed the 100-yard mark vs. North Carolina.
- Jordan Allen’s 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was Georgia Tech’s longest rush of the season (prev.: 61 – Fr. J.P. Powell vs. Temple – Sept. 20).
- Jordan van den Berg’s six tackles were a career high (prev.: 5 – 2X, last vs. Syracuse, Oct. 25).
- Georgia Tech finished with 628 yards of total offense.
- Georgia Tech was 7-12 on third down
- Georgia Tech averaged over eight yards per play, 14.3 yards per completion, and 6.1 yard per rush.
The Bad
- Georgia Tech made some self-inflicted mistakes yesterday. On the first drive, they gave up a sack and had a false start penalty that ended the drive. Treilain Maddox had a fumble in the second quarter of the game, and there were some trips to the red zone where Georgia Tech had to settle for field goals. Given how the defense is playing, Georgia Tech needs to find ways to score touchdowns down there instead of settling for field goals.
The Ugly
- This was another disastrous performance by the defense. Georgia Tech gave up 537 yards to Boston College and Eagles quarterback Dylan Longergan was 26-40 for 362 yards and two touchdowns.
- The Yellow Jackets only had three TFL's and one sack
- Boston College came into the game ranked 128th in rushing offense and they finished the day with 175 yards, including 141 yards on 11 carries for running back Turbo Richard
- Lewis Bond (8 catches for 106 yards) and Reed Harris (5 catches for 142 yards) torched the Georgia Tech defense
- Georgia Tech gave up 8.1 yards per play and nearly 14 yards per completion.
- Boston College was 4-4 in the redzone.
