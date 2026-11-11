The Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech Kicker Aidan Birr Ahead of Clemson

Georgia Tech veteran kicker Aidan Birr talked to the media on Wednesday. Here are the most important quotes from him.

On being a captain and taking responsibility

Aidan Birr has been solid throughout his career and has made a number of big kicks in his career. Despite it being a struggling season, Birr is a player who has been consistent but has had to adopt a new role and help his team through this tough stretch.

“We got three games left together like guaranteed and and that's, you know, it's going to be a new team next year. A lot of guys are going to leave, guys are graduating, and we just got to stick together. I mean, this is the last three games as this team as a whole. haven't said this really to anybody, but you know, I feel like I failed this team with my play on the field earlier in the year and then really just as a leader, I didn't uphold the standard that was set before us., I take that on the chin and uh, you know, it sucks, but we'll be all right. You know, we got to live with it,” said Birr.

Restoring Georgia Tech standard

The standard is the standard. Birr knows how important it is to get back to what make the Yellow Jackets great.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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“Just go out there and play for this team and show people that, you know, we haven't lost that standard that was set before us. I mean, there were some good players and good guys that really, you know, they brought this place back into something that was really good and, you know, we just got to get that back right now,” said Birr.

On being to hit long field goals

“I believe I can go out there and do it. I think the the team has confidence in me to do it. And, you know, if the situation comes up, I'll go out there and execute,” said Birr.

On what book that has been helping

There is a book Aidan Birr has been reading to help his game and help him have an unconscious mind when he goes out on the field,” siad Birr.

“I think a couple weeks ago I saw a NHL goalkeeper talk about, you know, having an unconscious mind when you're out there, and uh I started reading a book like the inner game of tennis and it talks about, you know, the unconscious mind, and I kind of took it up. I don't want to be going out there thinking about a bunch of things, you know, thinking about technique or anything like that. And so when I go out there, I I pop my heel and I say pop in my head. When I go to kick the ball, like as I make contact, it's hit. And you know, I'm not thinking about anything else. It's just, you know, footto- ball contact. And I'm just going out there looking at my target, visualizing it going in. And I think it's, you know, it's been working for me. And I really enjoyed the book. I mean, it was a good book for me to read, and it's helped me a lot over the past couple of weeks,” said Birr.