At the beginning of the season, Georgia Tech's matchup with Wake Forest was looked at as a pivotal game if the Yellow Jackets wanted to reach a fourth straight bowl game under Brent Key, with Georgia Tech being the likely favorite in their final home game.

I don't think it was on anyone's bingo card that Wake Forest would come into Atlanta with hopes of getting to the ACC Championship game, the College Football Playoff, and have the top scoring margin in the country. While a rebuilding year was always possible for Georgia Tech, I don't think any Yellow Jackets fan envisioned the team being 3-7 heading into this game and the Demon Deacons being large favorites.

But that is the situation heading into Senior Day for Georgia Tech and they are going to try and stop the freight train that has been Wake Forest Football.

Here are three bold predictions for tomorrow's game.

1. Georgia Tech keeps it a game in the first half

Wake Forest has been winning games in the first half and then cruising in the second half when they get a big enough lead. They led SMU 42-0 at halftime last week and have outscored their opponents 145-0 in the first half of their last four games.

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I do not think Georgia Tech has a real shot at winning this game, but there is a path to where they could keep it close for a half and perhaps frustrate the Demon Deacons. I think the ground game and time of possession, as well as not giving up explosive plays, will help Georgia Tech keep it with 10-14 points at the half before Wake Forest runs away with the game in the second half.

2. Wake Forest finishes with 500+ yards of offense

Georgia Tech's defense looked meaningfully better last weekend against Clemson, but the Tigers have perhaps the worst offense in the Power Four. This is going to be a completely different attack that they have to face this weekend and I am not confident that Georgia Tech is going to be able to slow down Gio Lopez, Carlos Hernandez, and the rest of the Wake attack.

This is a tough matchup from a personnel and coaching standpoint. I don't envision many stops for this Yellow Jackets defense and I think it will be their undoing.

3. Justice Haynes will set his new season-long record for longest touchdown run

Last week against Clemson, Haynes had his longest touchdown run of the season, going 53 yards against the Tigers defense.

While I don't think Georgia Tech is giong to win the game, I think Haynes is going to have an explosive TD run in this game.