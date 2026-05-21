What Georgia Tech's Passing Game Will Need From Alberto Mendoza To Be Successful

Alberto Mendoza will be the leader for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season and an important piece to the team and its success. Georgia Tech will need several things from him in the passing game in order to have success. Let’s take a closer look at some of those things that will hinge on his success.

New offense and playmakers

The passing game needs Alberto Mendoza to play how he did in the spring game. To take calculated risks and shots down the field when the opportunity presents itself. We saw several deep passes down the field, and while he didn’t connect on all of them, just to see him willing to take risks and spread out the defense was a good sign.

The passing game will also need Mendoza to distribute and spread the wealth. He should have no problem in that category, as we saw that throughout the spring game. He hit the tight ends and wide receivers, and when it wasn’t there, he hit the checkdowns and got the ball to the running backs. The more he spreads the ball out, the harder it is for a defense to key in on one player and isolate the attention to that player. It will also help with the buy-in, with everybody getting an opportunity to eat.

Another element will be Mendoza leaning on the tight ends. Tight ends look like they will be his best friends during the season, especially with four good-looking players at the position. We saw the early chemistry with him and Kevin Roche Jr. He has also built a great rapport with Gavin Harris. You add players coming back in Spencer Mermans and Chris Corbo, and you have a solid group you can trust on critical downs and distances.

Another element the team will need from Mendoza in the passing game is not to be the hero. The Yellow Jackets are a team that is built around the running game. That makes it easier for Mendoza who doesn’t need to have these 300+ yard passing games and throw the ball 40 plus times. He will see heavier boxes in the run game that will give him more 1-on-1 opportunities with his receivers on the outside. Fewer guys in coverage and easier ways to fit the ball in tight windows. It will be important that Mendoza is calculated and doesn’t put added pressure on himself.

The next thing the Yellow Jackets will need from Mendoza is the execution of play action. This will likely be the big plays down the field and shots that we mentioned earlier. They don’t always have to be wide receivers. It can be to running backs or even the tight ends who get lost in the shuffle. This will be a critical part of the success of Mendoza, and play action could help him establish himself as one of the best passers in the ACC.

Overall, if Mendoza can execute play action, spread the wealth, not try to be a hero, and be a leader of the offense, then the Yellow Jackets should be just fine and should win a bunch of games.