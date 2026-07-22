Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech’s Running Backs Entering Fall Camp

One of the most talked-about positions for the Yellow Jackets has been the running backs. Today, we take a look at some questions with fall camp right around the corner.

1. Will The Bad Boys Be the Best Duo In College Football?

Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley made it known they are the best running back duo in the sport and are ready to showcase their talent at ACC Media Days. They are some of the best running backs in college football in yards per carry, with both averaging more than seven yards in 2025. With them both being in the backfield, it presents a different threat for Georgia Tech against opponents. Opponents are not going to know what to do this season when both are deployed in the backfield. It creates mismatches and keeps defenses guessing about what they will do.

2. Will J.P Powell Be The Best Kept Secret For The Yellow Jackets?

Powell has been an underrated running back throughout his time with Georgia Tech. This feels like the year he breaks out as one of the centerpiece guys for the future with the Yellow Jackets. He had a productive spring and could be a great change-of-pace guy for the offense this season. You add in one of the better running back coaches in Jimmy Smith, and his production and growth should take a major step forward. He has something that has been missing from this offense: a true threat to make plays in the passing game. His versatility will allow him to be hard to keep off the field this season. Powell should be a player despite having a dynamic duo that emerges for 500 yards this season on the ground and also a player with more than 300 receiving yards in 2026 if used correctly.

3. Will The Running Back Room Be The Deepest On The Team

Georgia Tech can go at least five or six deep in the running back room alone. It has a chance to be one of the deepest on the team this season. The added element that could make it potent is that the Yellow Jackets split their running backs out wide, and they become major receiving threats that will allow them to deploy various situations and scenarios throughout the year.

Chad Alexander and J.P Powell are probably the best receiving threats on the team. Hosley and Justice Haynes specialize in explosiveness and getting major chunks in the run game. Both are extremely efficient, and that bodes well. Trelain Maddox and Shane Marshall are running backs that can be used in key situations like the red zone and short yardage and get those tough yards and punch it in for the Yellow Jackets.

Each can specialize in certain things that help the team in 2026.