Three Burning Questions Georgia Tech's Tight end Room Must Answer In Fall Camp

Probably one of the most underrated units for the Yellow Jackets is the tight end room. It has the potential to be special and one of the best on the team. Today, we look at three burning questions the tight end group must answer in fall camp.

1. Will the Tight Ends Be the Go-To Weapon On Offense?

There is a good chance that the tight ends for the Yellow Jackets could be the best weapon on this offense in 2026. Most will look at the running backs and rightfully so. However, the play-action game, with the tight ends being mismatches for opponents, could be key. We saw in the spring Alberto Mendoza leaning heavily on tight ends and getting the ball to Gavin Harris and Kevin Roche Jr.

That could be a sign of what is to come down the line, especially when they need conversions and have to get big plays down the field. Going against a tough Yellow Jackets defense in fall camp will only illuminate how much Alberto Mendoza and the offense lean on the tight ends when plays down the field are not there.

2. How good will Spencer Mermans and Chris Corbo be?

Probably the biggest mystery in the Georgia Tech tight end room is the ceiling of both Mermans and Chris Corbo. We didn’t see much of either in the spring because of injury, but they are now both healthy. It gives us a chance to see the type of role they will play.

Mermans is known for his blocking and wanting to put defenders into the dirt. You need that edge and nastiness at that position. Corbo is more of a receiving threat, but with Harris and Roche Jr standing out in the spring, what kind of role can he carve out? He could easily be a go-to option in the red zone and the goal line, ot will Georgia Tech use their other tight ends for that? It will be intriguing to see, but Corbo will have to showcase some things in fall camp.

3. Is this the best accumulation of talent at tight end in the Brent Key era?

You can make an argument this is the best tight end room in the Brent Key era, with an elite mix of pass-catchers and blockers for the Yellow Jackets. Each one is unique and special in their own way. There are a number of formations that the Yellow Jackets will be able to run, like 12 personnel (two tight ends) or 13 personnel (three tight ends). They haven’t always been able to have that at their disposal and be able to run it with success.

They do now and can keep defenses honest on play calls and not divert so much attention to the running game when you have capable and talented tight ends. I think the biggest thing to watch is the production they will have on the field and how much they will be used in this offense.