Buy Or Sell: Is Georgia Tech's TE Room Good Enough To Win The ACC?

Georgia Tech underwent a number of changes to the tight end room due to expiring eligibility and a tight end hitting the transfer portal. Despite all of the changes, Georgia Tech didn’t rest and made sure they would be bringing in some talent to help complete the room. Today, we look at if we should buy or sell the tight end room.

Buy or Sell- Buy

Despite losing J.T Byrne, Brett Seither, Josh Beetham, and Luke Harpring, Georgia Tech reloaded and is instantly better this year in terms of talent compared to last season. Now, one way to look at it is that the tight ends from last season were primarily blockers, and the Yellow Jackets didn’t really gameplan to use their tight end a whole bunch in the Buster Faulkner offense.

It is different now with new offensive coordinator George Godsey, who loves to use the tight end as a part of the offense and the play-action game. It is evident from the moves they made and the players they brought in.

They dealt with injuries in the spring, but you can still make the argument that it is one of the position groups that performed the best. The spring standouts were Gavin Harris and Kevin Roche Jr. Harris transferred from New Mexico State and is a dynamic tight end after the catch, making a lot of plays. He is easily the best receiving threat on the team and made a number of plays in spring scrimmages and in the spring game. Harris will be a problem for defenses this year.

Roche Jr. significantly raised his stock this past spring and showed he can be a reliable target. He finished with seven catches for 60 yards in the spring game and showcased his strong hands and dependability as a weapon in a offense. To put it simply, you can’t replicate 6’8 and 250 pounds on the football field.

Chris Corbo is another impressive receiving tight end from Dartmouth, who will finally get a chance to show his ability in fall camp. Last season, he finished with 45 catches, 516 yards, and four touchdowns. Corbo will be another option Georgia Tech can use in different areas of the field, and he can use his ability in certain situations.

Spencer Mermans gives you a good mix of everything at tight end. He can put you on your butt, block well, and also catch the ball. He will be primarily used as an extra blocker for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has one of the best tight end rooms in the ACC going into the season. It may seem far-fetched to say that, but when you look from top to bottom in terms of depth, pass catching, blocking, and overall talent, there aren’t many better rooms you will find in the conference.

The Yellow Jackets finally have dependable tight ends they can go to on third-and-long, and they can deliver first downs and keep drives alive. I think the last reason it can be one of the top units is the mismatches the tight end room can create against linebackers, cornerbacks, and even safeties. We haven’t even talked about the red zone as an area where they can thrive with their tight ends.

You can use Roche Jr, Corbo, or Harris in those situations. They haven’t had a tight end room like this in the Brent Key era, and they will have something to say about the success of the 2026 iteration of the Yellow Jackets.