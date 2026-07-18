Buy Or Sell: Is Georgia Tech's Offensive line good enough to win the ACC?

One of the biggest areas not being talked about heading into the season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is the offensive line. While people are enamored with the new quarterback, Alberto Mendoza, running backs in the backfield led by Justice Haynes, and the new coordinators, the offensive line is being overlooked. Today, we discuss whether we are buying or selling this offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

Buy or Sell- Sell

When you look at this position, yes, it is talented with the likes of Ethan MacKenny, Joseph Ionata, and Malachi Carney. However, this is a brand-new offensive line, with only two returning starters. It takes time for offensive lines to gel and build that cohesion.

Georgia Tech also lost first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge, Harrison Moore, Tana Alo-Tupuola, and Benjamin Galloway, a few names on the offensive line from a season ago. It is hard to replace someone of the stature of Rutledge, who was a consensus All-ACC selection a season ago.

I think the big concern with the offensive line is how good the depth is. Yes, they have Jordan Floyd, Markell Samuel, Will Reed, Andrew Rosinski, Josh Petty, Favour Edwin, Xavier Canales, Courtlin and Courtney Heard, but is it good enough if someone were to go down with an injury? A lot of the guys that I mentioned are unproven and have waited for their chance; others have limited playing time on their resume.

When you look at the potential starting offensive line, Kevin Peay Jr will be a first-year starter at left guard. While he was a phenomenal high school prospect, is he ready to step in and be a guy for the Yellow Jackets in his second season? Also, Jameson Riggs steps in at right tackle and will be a first-year starter for the Yellow Jackets after waiting two seasons for an opportunity. Will he be ready to take a step forward? Those are both key areas for the Yellow Jackets to get right if they are going to achieve the success they want.

While you do feel confident in what is coming back and the job Georgia Tech did in the transfer portal, there are still questions and concerns about whether the new starters will be ready to deliver. We saw in the spring game the defensive line manhandle the Yellow Jackets' offensive line, especially in the first quarter, when the Jackets couldn’t get anything going.

Now, that could be the defensive line got much better, or it could mean this offense has some work to do. It will be hard to determine until we see the kickoff on September 3rd vs Colorado.

Coach Key has always fielded a good offensive line since he became head coach of the program, but there is some concern. He talked about adding size and girth and making the offensive line better all offseason. Hopefully, some of his moves will pay off, but for now, we are going to sell the offensive line until the regular season, when we can get a better look.