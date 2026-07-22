Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech’s Wrs In Fall Camp

Wide receiver is probably one of the units under the most pressure to succeed in 2026, with all the changes and new additions to the room. For Georgia Tech, a lot of questions have to be answered with this unit. Today, we look at three burning questions they face and must answer in fall camp.

1. Outside of Jordan Allen, who will emerge?

One of the biggest questions heading into fall camp is who will emerge at the wide receiver spot not named Jordan Allen. We didn’t get to see a lot of these guys because of injury and precaution in the spring. However, with fall camp a mere few weeks away, it’s time to see who becomes a guy on the outside. Is it Dalen Penson, who is a former cornerback turned WR? Or is it Isaiah Fuhrmann, who comes back from an injury? Someone has to emerge as a starting-caliber wide receiver and be able to contribute in this room this season and give Alberto Mendoza a player he can get the ball to. This will be a storyline throughout fall camp until we have a definitive answer of who emerges and becomes a guy for the Yellow Jackets at wide receiver.

2. Which true freshman will step up and make a name for himself?

There is a lot of room for opportunity in the wide receiving corps, and the freshmen coming in could easily make an impact early on. The best time to do it will be in fall camp. Darnell Collins, Jeffar Jean-Noel, Kentrell Davis, and Jeremy Winston look to come in and impress the coaching staff. With a lot of unknowns and question marks at the position, it is a great opportunity for one of them to emerge. I put my bet on Collins with his elite ball tracking ability, strong, wiry frame, and stellar catch radius. He already has the body to make plays and be a factor in the red zone and certain plays on the field. He is also dynamic in the open field. It will be interesting to see if he can take over in fall camp.

3. Can Jafar Williams develop this wide receiving core into a formidable unit?

Williams comes in as a highly touted wide receiver coach who has made a name for himself in college football. Georgia Tech presents a new challenge with a new wide receiver group and a blend of veterans and young players coming in. It will be imperative that he finds the right combination this upcoming season that will allow his wide receivers to make an impact in the passing game. Names to watch in terms of development are Chris Elko, Evan Haynes, Debron Gatling, Jaiven Plummer, and Rahkeem Smith. The reason I mentioned these names because they will be key depth pieces that will have to carve out a role in this offense. Their success will be pivotal in the program taking a step forward in 2026.