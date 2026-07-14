Which Georgia Tech Freshman WR Is More Likely To Make An Impact Year One?

Georgia Tech has a number of new faces coming in for the 2026 season in Darnell Collins, Jeremy Winston, Kentrell Davis, and Jeffar Jean-Noel. Each of them could make an impact. Today, we discuss the three most likely to make an impact and who will make the biggest impact in their first year.

Darnell Collins

A lot of people haven’t been talking about Collins since he wasn’t on campus during the spring, but he is probably one of the most ready candidates on this list to contribute. Collins already possesses good size at 6’3 and 185 pounds. If he can add about 15 pounds to his frame before his freshman season, he could easily be a guy Georgia Tech calls plays for this upcoming season on particular packages.

Collins makes spectacular catches and has effortless body control when he is in the air, which contributes to his highlight reel plays. There is a reason Georgia Tech was adamant about getting him, and it could pay dividends in 2026, especially if he has a strong fall camp.

Kentrell Davis

Davis finished his senior year with 34 catches, 619 yards, and 10 touchdowns. The game I got to catch him in person was against Hoover, where he finished with five catches for 91 yards. Davis put on a show, especially later in the game, and took advantage of 1-on-1 coverage. David has a huge catch radius, but he is also dynamic in the open field and can separate from defenders. He has a chance to contribute to Georgia Tech early in his career. The biggest thing for him is putting on the weight and size so he can contribute.

Jeffar Jean-Noel

Jean-Noel is the most explosive of this group for the Yellow Jackets. He has elite top-line speed and could be a serious threat Georgia Tech uses on certain plays. Think of Jordan Allen as a true freshman. They just found ways to get him the ball. It would be the same for Jean-Noel. I think the areas where he can really do damage are special teams and flipping the field for the Yellow Jackets.

Think about punt returns and having the ball in his hands with his elite field vision, dynamic ability, and speed. It makes for a perfect formula for him to make a big difference in that area. Now, for Jean-Noel, he would have to gain the trust of special teams coordinator Tim Salem. If he can, then he can be an instant contributor for the Yellow Jackets and help them in an area they have struggled with.

Who will have the biggest impact?

I think Collins is poised to have the biggest impact as a freshman for the Yellow Jackets. Some of the things he does you just can’t teach. You couple that with the need for the Yellow Jackets to have bigger-bodied and physically imposing wide receivers, and you have an elite match on the Flats. The wide receiver room is in a bit of unknown territory, and the Yellow Jackets will need at least one freshman wide receiver to step up. Collins is perfectly positioned to do so.