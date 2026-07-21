Top Position Battles to Watch When Georgia Tech Opens 2026 Fall Camp

Fall Camp is right around the corner for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets wrapped up ACC media days last week and are now full speed ahead to the 2026 season. After bringing back a lot of returning production and familiar faces for a nine-win season in 2025, there has been a lot of change for Georgia Tech this offseason, and the team is going to look much different when they kick off the season at home against Colorado on Sept. 3rd.

With new faces, there are more position battles and new starters. Here are the top ones to watch for the Yellow Jackets when practice begins.

Wide receiver

I think it is safe to say that Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann are going to be the top two options for Georgia Tech this fall (though far from certain), but given all of the proven talent and production that has left this position during the offseason, it is going to be interesting to see who steps up and takes the snaps this fall.

Dalen Penson is an intriguing candidate after moving over from defensive back. He is a former Top 100 recruit and has blazing speed and is one of the best athletes on the team.

The Yellow Jackets' other transfer portal addition is former Cal receiver Jaiven Plummer. Plummer has been mostly a special teams player during his collegiate career, but Georgia Tech needs receivers with size, and he fits the bill.

Can any of the true freshmen challenge for playing time? Darnell Collins, Jeffar Jean-Noel, and JJ Winston are all talented, and while it can be tough for freshmen to receive lots of playing time, Brent Key has talked about needing to play the most talented players, regardless of age.

Debron Gatling is another name to watch as he enters his second year with the program.

Left guard and right tackle

Entering fall camp, Ethan Mackenny is the likely starter at left tackle, Malachi Carney has been moved to right guard, and Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is almost certainly going to be the starter at center.

But what about the other two positions?

Redshirt freshmen Kevin Peay Jr is a candidate to take over for Joe Fusile at left guard , while Jameson Riggs and Oklahoma State transfer Markell Samuel are battling for the right tackle position.

Other names to know entering fall camp include Jordan Floyd and both of the Heard twins, who are entering their true freshmen seasons.

Cornerback

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of experience at the cornerback spot. Ahmari Harvey, Jy Gilmore, and Rodney Shelley were leaders for the program and the backend of the defense and will be missed.

Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe and South Florida transfer Jonas Duclona are going to factor into this positions heavily this season, while returners such as Daiquan White, Zachary Tobe, Elgin Sessions, Jon Mitchell, and Kelvin Hill will also be big contenders for playing time.

Can either four-star freshmen Jaedyn Terry or Trae Stevenson enter the rotation for the Yellow Jackets?

Safety

This is another position where Georgia Tech is losing a lot of veteran leadership, but there is talent at safety, though it is young.

Tae Harris seems in line to have a breakout season, Savion Riley is hoping to stay healthy after having an injury riddled 2025 campaign, and Fenix Felton had some high moments toward the end of the season.

Kealan Jones was an impressive freshman during the spring and is going to be a factor at this position as well.

Isaac Obrokta (wide receiver) and Kymani Morales (linebacker), were recruited for different positions, but they are listed as safeties on the roster.

There is not a lot of experience at the safety spot leading into the season for Georgia Tech, but this room as talent.