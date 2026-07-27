Three Georgia Tech Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

College football season is right around the corner and fall camp is going to begin around the country.

After an offseason full of changes to the coaching staff and the roster, the new-look Georgia Tech team is going to begin its journey as they look to improve upon the 9-4 season in 2025.

In the NFL, it can be easy to identify the players who are under the most pressure to perform, due to position, contract, or the team's expectations. It is not quite as easy in college and the pressure is different than it is at the professional level.

With that being said, here are three players who face the most pressure, or the highest expectations.

QB Alberto Mendoza

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you are the quarterback, pressure is going to come, no matter what program you are suiting up for. When you are following one of the most productive quarterbacks in school history, that can make it even more of a pressure situation.

I don't think that Alberto Mendoza is under a tremendous amount of pressure, but the Yellow Jackets need the drop-off (if there is any) between him and King to be minimal, especially if the defense does not improve. King was not a perfect quarterback, but he kept defenses honest with his mobility, and he improved his decision-making exponentially over his three seasons as the starting quarterback.

Mendoza has yet to start a game for Georgia Tech, but there are going to be expectations on him to keep the Yellow Jackets in contention for a spot in the ACC Championship.

RB Justice Haynes

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the hype surrounding Haynes arrival at Georgia Tech, a lot is expected of him in 2026.

In just seven games last season, Haynes totaled 857 yards on 121 yards, averaging over seven yards per carry and scoring 10 touchdowns. Four of Haynes seven games saw him rush for at least 125 yards and he was one of the highest-rated running backs on Pro Football Focus.

He was the most high profile addition this offseason and is being looked at as one of the best running backs in the country and he might need to be given the uncertainity at other positions for the Yellow Jackets. Whether it is college or the NFL, it is rare to see teams identities revolve around a running back, but Georgia Tech's success might depend on if Haynes is great, not just merely good.

WR Isaiah Fuhrmann

Fuhrmann was a productive wide receiver for Elon at the FCS level, and he is going to be counted on to be a reliable target for Mendoza this season, especially with the amount of talent and production that Georgia Tech is losing at the wide receiver position.

Given what Georgia Tech has lost and the fact that they only brought two receivers in via the portal, they are going to be counting on Fuhrmann to be a top-notch target this season.

Fuhrmann has not played at the power four level yet, but can he make the quick adjustment and be a playmaker for Georgia Tech right away?