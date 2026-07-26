Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Georgia Tech Football

While Georgia Tech is not overly reliant on the transfer portal like some programs around the country, they are not afraid to dip into it for talent and the right fit.

With so many starters from last year's team either graduating or entering the portal themselves, Georgia Tech is going to be looking to a number of transfers to make an immediate impact for them this fall.

Here are the guys to watch.

QB Alberto Mendoza

Mendoza separated from the pack in the spring and is going to be the Yellow Jackets' starting quarterback in 2026.

Mendoza is going to be a first-time starter this fall after being the backup quarterback for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers last season. He looked good in limited snaps last season, though it was in garbage time. He showcased his accuracy and decision-making during the spring and also has mobility, though he should not be expected to be like Haynes King.

RB Justice Haynes

Haynes was the big addition for Georgia Tech this offseason. Most teams don't value running backs as highly as the Yellow Jackets do, given their identity as a program and their commitment to running the ball.

Having a talented running back like Haynes is going to ease the transition for Mendoza into a starting role and Haynes is going to have a chance to be a first-team All-ACC runner. As long as he stays healthy, I think Haynes is in for a big season.

WR Isaiah Fuhrmann

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of snaps and production at the receiver position and they only brought in two wideouts through the transfer portal. Fuhrmann was one of the most productive receivers at the FCS level at Elon last season and is going to be counted on to be a reliable target for Mendoza on the outside this season.

This past season, Fuhrmann reeled in 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. I think he is going to be an instant factor in the passing game and one of the most targeted receivers in this offense.

TE Gavin Harris

Georgia Tech brought in three different tight ends via the portal this offseason and of the three, New Mexico State transfer Gavin Harris has the best chance to make an immediate impact.

Harris was one of the best receiving tight ends in the FBS last season, but this is going to be his first season at the power-four level. He seemed to form good chemistry with Mendoza during the spring and made big plays down the field in the spring game.

With Georgia Tech having so much uncertainity at the receiver position, Harris could play a big role in the passing game this season.

IOL Joseph Ionata

Ionata is coming to Georgia Tech after a couple of seasons at Alabama and is going to take over as the starting center for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech went back and forth between Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola last season, but Ionata is going to be the man in the middle at one of the most important positions on the field.

DE Noah Carter

Another Alabama transfer, Carter is hoping to turn into a formidable pass rusher and run-stopper for a Georgia Tech defense that needs a big turnaround on defense. Carter is a former blue-chip recruit who could not put it all together with the Crimson Tide, but he had a pretty dominant spring and could be a big difference-maker for Georgia Tech's defense.

DE Jordan Walker

I don't think that Walker has the raw upside that Carter has, but he has more experience and was a solid edge player for Rutgers during his time with the Scarlet Knights. After a productive spring, Walker is going to be in contention to be a starter for this team as part of a revamped defensive front.

DL Tawfiq Thomas

Thomas is another transfer defensive lineman that Georgia Tech is going to be relying on to improve their defensive line. Thomas is a big body in the middle and the Yellow Jackets put a premium on stopping the run, though they have not been able to accomplish that over the past three seasons. Can Thomas help Georgia Tech become a better defense.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Mbakwe was a wide receiver during the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Alabama, but the former five-star prospect is going to the defensive side of the ball for the Yellow Jackets. Scouts and recruiting analysts have thought that Mbakwe would be a better fit in the defensive backfield. He is arguably already the top athlete on the team with his speed and playmaking ability.

CB Jonas Duclona

Duclona is going to be in contention for a starting role this season with the Yellow Jackets after they lost Ahmari Harvey, Rodney Shelley, and Jy Gilmore. Duclona is going to bring experience to the back seven of the defnese and he was one of the best cornerbacks at the group of five level last season for South Florida.