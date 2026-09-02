Three Georgia Tech Players to Watch On Offense Tomorrow Night Against Colorado

One of the most interesting games of the first full weekend of college football is happening in Atlanta in front of what will be a sold-out crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech and Colorado are going to face each other for the second straight season, which happens to be only the second meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets won last season's game in a thriller and are hoping for another 1-0 start to the season.

Over the past three seasons, Georgia Tech has had one of the best offenses in the country, led by quarterback Haynes King, but King and lots of others are gone, and the Yellow Jackets offense is being directed by George Godsey. Godsey, a former Georgia Tech quarterback, has spent the last decade-plus in the NFL, and now he will have to navigate a new situation with a lot of inexperienced players.

When looking at the offense tomorrow night, who are the players to watch?

RB Justice Haynes

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense for Georgia Tech is going to be built around their ground game, and Justice Haynes is going to be the focal point for that rushing attack.

After stops at Alabama and Michigan, Haynes is set to have a big season for Georgia Tech. He was on his way to being one of the leading rushers in the country last season before a foot injury cut his season short with the Wolverines and he is looking to carry over that momentum for Georgia Tech.

In just seven games last season, Haynes rushed for 857 yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 7.1 yards per carry. He should get plenty of work tomorrow night against a new look Colorado defense and if he has a big game, it might signal a Georgia Tech victory.

QB Alberto Mendoza

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tomorrow night is going to be the first career start for Alberto Mendoza, who transferred to Georgia Tech in February after being the backup to his brother last season for the eventual national champions. Mendoza was excellent in his reps last season in garbage time, but that was against other teams' backups, and this will be a different challenge.

Colorado has completely different personnel on defense and a new coordinator. The Buffaloes were poor on that side of the ball last season, but that does not mean they won't be better in 2026. Mendoza has been praised for his intelligence and command of the offense since the spring and he also has mobility he can utilize.

Mendoza is being counted on to manage the offense, make smart decisions, and utilize the talent around him. What will he have for his first collegiate start?

WR Isaiah Fuhrmann

Fuhrmann was one of Georgia Tech's two additions at the receiver position this offseason and he is expected to have a big role this season for the offense.

This past season for Elon, Fuhrmann (6'4 192 LBS) totaled 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. Per Pro Football Focus, Fuhrmann finished with a 78.5 overall grade on offense in 611 snaps.

But he has not played at the Power Four level yet. Colorado is going to be the first test of his career and he will be counted on to be a reliable target for Mendoza.