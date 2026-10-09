Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday vs Duke

With Saturday nearly here and game day on the horizon, the Yellow Jackets will have several players you need to watch this weekend who will have major roles. Let’s take a deeper look at who that will be and to watch vs Duke

Kevin Roche Jr

Roch Jr is an ascending sophomore who has become TE1 for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. He is a weapon over the middle of the field and is tied for the team lead in receptions this season with 18. This season he has 18 catches for 200 yards and is averaging 11.1 yards a catch. He has yet to have a big breakout game, but has been very consistent on offense. I think the game against Duke is one where you will see he be able to finally break out and get a touchdown on the season. The Blue Devils have the No.56 pass defense and there will be opportunities over the middle of the field for Roche Jr to take advantage of. My predicted statline is eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns for Roche Jr.

2. Trelain Maddox

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a career performance against Stanford and Malachi Hosley being ruled out for the game against Duke, Maddox should see his role increase on Saturday. He showed even in limited snaps he can be very effective and make plays. Things are finally coming together for the veteran running back who has battled injuries throughout his career, but has been consistent and continued to make plays at a high level. One thing that stands out about his game is his versatility and being able to block, run, catch, and make big plays. The Yellow Jackets have a mismatch when Maddox steps on the field now it is just using it consistently to their advantage.

“Well, you never want to be put in a box or put yourself in a box. So, in the offseason, you go into it and you're like, "Okay, I'm good at catching, but I'm not good at running in the A gap. So, you just look at your weaknesses or the things that you're not as strong at, and you make sure you go in, perfect those, and then become all well-rounded, and that ultimately helps the team with blocking, passing, running, wherever you can help out,” said Maddox.

Jaylen Mbakwe

CB1 returns for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday after missing several games do to a scary head injury. Mbakwe has been patient and taken his time to ensure he is good and ready to go for this football team, and used the bye week to his advantage. One of the key areas Mbakwe will be able to help is his tackling. He is highly rated with a 76.7 tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF) this season. He rarely misses in the open field and is good with perimeter tackling which should help a lot when the Yellow Jackets go up against Nate Sheppard. In coverage, he has made some plays this year as well, and has a pass defensed so far through limited action. One thing the Yellow Jackets have struggled with is tackling and defending against the pass. With Mbakwe returning, it will be a big jolt that will help the defense in their efforts of pulling off the upset.