Three Storylines To Watch On Saturday When Georgia Tech Faces Syracuse
Georgia Tech will be back at home this weekend against rival Syracuse a team they lost to a year ago on the road in New York. Can the Yellow Jackets get revenge and improve to 8-0? Let's look at some storyline to watch in this game.
Will the tight ends continue to see a bigger role in the offense?
The tight ends played a huge role for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday with everybody getting involved including Brett Seither, Luke Harpring, and J.T. Byrne. Each of them registered an explosive catch of over 20 yards. Beetham was the first with a 49 yard reception that payed a key factor in a scoring drive. Harpring had a 24 yard catch to move the sticks.
Byrne had just his second reception of his career, but it came at a key moment in the game as he broke free for 21 yards. In the first half, the offense sputtered as the defense took away the running game for the Yellow Jackets, keying in on Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley against Duke. However, in the second half, the team got going, and their tight ends were the spark to help the offense. With so many teams looking to take away the Yellow Jackets' strengths, the tight ends may be a key position moving forward that fully unlocks this offense. Head coach Brent Key talked about how important they were last Saturday.
"I know, but I'm not saying anything about the clock. That doesn't matter. It makes no difference right now and the tight ends oh, yeah. That was good. No, the last two weeks, we've got them more involved in the passing game. We've needed them, I think. It's a safety net, you know, with the way we've been running the ball. Look, we came out of the bye -week too. I mean, we do work during the bye week also now, right? And see what we've got to help ourselves and how we can help out the quarterback and give them some easy outlets there,” said Key.
“You know guys want to drop back and take away deeper routes and things underneath they're going to be open and we'll hit them and what would they have today it was what you know you know it's a good amount of yards I know that they ended up having it and I don't even about the yards was there were big plays at big times you know we ran a compliment the play of of the play we ran last week and we on two point we ran the playoff up with a little pop pass down the scene to JT got down tight and then same to Beetham and then we had that real there was a big play to Harpring there that we had towards the end."
Can Georgia Tech continue to block out the noise?
Georgia Tech is having a phenomenal season to this point and is one of the best teams in the country. They are starting to be mentioned more in the national spotlight, and the noise is that the program is growing. They are 7-0 for the first time since 1966, and the eyes are continuing to grow in Atlanta.
It is a big weekend coming up as it it homecoming weekend for the Yellow Jackets against Syracuse. They are big favorites this weekend against Syracuse who is a team that has shown they can play good football and are up for any challenge despite what their record shows. Coming into the game the Yellow Jackets are heavy favorites. Here is more from our own Jackson Caudell on the opening line.
“To no surprise, Georgia Tech is opening as a big favorite next weekend. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets will be a 17.5 point favorite vs the Orange and the over/under is going to start at 54.5.”
Here is what coach Key said postgame about the noise.
“"They hear the noise yeah they hear the stuff what do you what do they choose to give their full attention to that's what matters, what do they give their full attention to and really that comes back to trust do they trust me and what I say they trust their coaches and what they say versus what they hear on the outside,” said Key.
While the Yellow Jackets were an underdog against Duke and it was extra motivation for the team, that will not be the case moving forward for their ACC schedule as teams will look to knock them out. Georgia Tech is no longer the hunter, but the hunted.
Will Haynes King Heisman campaign continue?
With every win the attention gets devoted to your star quarterback. While Haynes King is a humble and cerebral individual, the media is attached to his high character, grit, toughness, leadership, and putting his body on the line to carry the team to a victory. It started last season in an eight overtime defeat to rival Georgia when King did all he could to upset the Bulldogs in Athens. That game got a lot of the national media talking about the Yellow Jackets and especially King, with more respect being garnered around the program. That has only gotten louder with each win the Yellow Jackets have picked up this season.
Georgia Tech is being featured more on ESPN networks, with a lot of its games on national television. In those games, King has continued to carry the mantle and be a focal point. This past weekend against Duke, he put together a 200-yard passing game to go along with a 100-yard rushing game to lead Georgia Tech to a 27-18 victory. He is the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher this season in yards (560) and touchdowns (10). King is on track to set career highs in both categories this season for the Yellow Jackets. More eyes have been on him and he moved up in the On3 Heisman poll to No. 7 after another strong performance this weekend. With every win, King makes his Heisman candidacy stronger.