Transfer Defensive End Solomon Byrd flips his Commitment From Georgia Tech

The transfer portal craziness never seems to stop, even if a player is committed to another school. Solomon Byrd announced his intentions to transfer from Wyoming to Georgia Tech not long ago, but he has since changed his mind.

This is a big loss for Georgia Tech because Byrd was an established pass rusher and Georgia Tech had already lost their top two edge rushers to the portal this offseason. The depth up front for the Yellow Jackets is thin and they are going to have to find another portal addition or hope one of the younger guys can step up.

Georgia Tech needs to try and keep the rest of its transfer group together. They have added some interesting pieces around to try and win more games this year, but this is a huge loss.

USC has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the transfer portal and completely reshaped its roster under new head coach Lincoln Riley, with Byrd being the latest addition.

The transfer portal has added a completely different element to modern college football and this is just another example of that. Transfers are no different than high school recruits and until they are enrolled and playing, you can't assume anything.

