What is the No. 1 Thing That Georgia Tech's Defense Must Improve Upon in 2024?
While Georgia Tech had one of the best offenses in the ACC, there was not a lot of good to say about the defense last season, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping to turn that around this season.
In 2023, Georgia Tech ranked 128th in rushing defense, 105th in third down conversion percentage allowed, 53rd in passing yards allowed, 90th in red zone defense, 109th in sacks, and 120th in total defense. The Yellow Jackets pass defense and their ability to force turnovers were the only two things they did well on defense last season, but that could change this season.
So what is the top thing that Georgia Tech needs to improve on on the defensive side this year?
It is obvious that there is more than one thing that the Yellow Jackets' defense needs to work on, but I think the run defense needs to be the top thing to change, and the good news is that there is nowhere to go but up.
There are a few reasons why I think that the Georgia Tech run defense is going to improve. The No. 1 reason is that I think the coaching staff on defense has been upgraded.
New Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
It is not just Santucci though. New defensive line coach Jess Simpson has extensive experience and coached some of the top defensive lines in the ACC while at Miami. Kyle Pope (Memphis) and Cory Peoples (Georgia State) are two young coaches with bright futures and upgrades for this coaching staff.
The interior of the defensive line and the linebacker position have been upgraded this offseason. Not only that, I think some players are ready to take a leap at their respective positions.
Zeek Biggers (All-ACC honorable mention in 2023), Horace Lockett, Makius Scott, Miami transfer Thomas Gore, and Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg are going to be the guys to know on the inside and I think they have the versatility to move around on the defensive line.
Though he only played 167 snaps, Gore was the 4th-highest graded player on Miami's defense last season according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 76.7 grade on defense. The best number though was his 79.2 grade on run defense, which is where Georgia Tech needs him to make the biggest impact.
His best season (according to PFF) came during his 2021 season at Georgia State. Gore played 386 snaps and finished with an excellent grade of 90.2 on defense, including an elite mark of 92.0 on run defense. Some of that might be due to playing in the Sun Belt, but it does show that Gore has the ability to be effective against the run. During the 2022 season (his last at Georgia State), Gore posted a pass-rushing grade of 89.6 in 313 pass-rushing snaps. With 13 career sacks, Gore can be an effective pass rusher from the interior, which helps bolster any defense, but also an effective run stopper, which is what Georgia Tech needs.
Biggers and Locket are two guys I think can take a big step forward in 2024 and be effective in stopping the run.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford had a great finish to last season and led the team in tackles. I think he is set for a big 2024 and Georiga Tech also brought in two transfers that I think can make an impact.
Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton played three years for the Cardinals from 2021-2023 and in his three seasons, he totaled 17 tackles and one pass deflection. At 6'1 220 LBS, he will bring athleticism to the position and I am anxious to see how he will fit in the defense next year.
Last season, Hamilton graded out well on PFF (Pro Football Focus), but it was a small sample size. He played 55 snaps and had a 69.1 defensive grade, with a high mark of 81.1 in run defense. Again, it is a limited sample, but there is some proof that Hamilton has a big step he can take as a linebacker.
E.J. Lightsey was a signing day addition for the Yellow Jackets in December and he hopes to be one of the missing pieces on the defense. Now, Lightsey is going to have to show that he can stay healthy. he was not able to do that last season and did not play in a game for the Bulldogs. In 2022, he played 19 total snaps and finished with a 66.8 grade on defense and a good mark on tackling.
Trenilyas Tatum is also back and I think freshman Tah'j Butler is going to be a factor as well. The coaching is better than it was last season, the linebacker position should be better and combine that with a better front four, Georgia Tech's run defense should be better than it was last season.
There are a number of things that Georgia Tech has to fix on its defense in 2024, but I think if they can fix the run defense, it will help the other parts of their defense. With upgraded coaching, new transfers, and returning players in the front seven taking a step forward, I think you can make the case for Georgia Tech's run defense and defense overall being better this season.