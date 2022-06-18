Where Do Georgia Tech's Running Backs rank Amongst the ACC Coastal?

Earlier this week, I ranked the ACC Coastal quarterbacks and talked about Jeff Sims and how Georgia Tech stacks up against the rest of their division. Today, let's talk about the running backs and where Georgia Tech Football stacks up against the rest of the ACC Coastal.

Georgia Tech Football is going to have a different look to its running game this season. Jahmyr Gibbs is gone to Alabama and Jordan Mason is now in the NFL. They are going to be relying on guys like Dontae Smith and transfers Dylan McDuffie and Hassan Hall. The running game is going to be a huge part of the new offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense.

An interesting note about the ACC Coastal running back rooms is how many teams are replacing starters. Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Virginia are all going to be losing their leading rusher from a year ago. Miami and Pitt are the only two teams in the division returning their leading rushers from a year ago

Instead of ranking just individual running backs, I am ranking the groups as a whole. Most of these teams use different running backs instead of having one guy carry the full load.

ACC Coastal Running Backs 7 Gallery 7 Images

ACC Coastal Running Back Room Rankings:

7. Duke

The Blue Devils are losing one of the most underrated running backs in the ACC in Mateo Durant, who rushed for over 1,200 yards last season. As far as running backs go, Duke is bringing back Jordan Waters, who played sparingly last year and only had 39 carries.

Duke is going through a coaching change and is in need of a lot of talent at a lot of positions and running back is one of those positions.

6. Virginia

Virginia has a new head coach in former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and they are going to want to run the ball more than they have previously. However, Elliott does not have a lot to work with right now in terms of returning production.

The Cavaliers ranked 105th in rushing offense a year ago and lose their leading rusher. Look for Ronnie Walker Jr, Mike Hollins, or Miami transfer Cody Brown to take the reigns for Virginia. This group has a lot to prove in 2022 if they want to help take the pressure off of star quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

5. North Carolina

The Tarheels have the potential to be much higher on this list, despite losing Ty Chandler. Chandler was an all-around threat for North Carolina last year, but presumed starter British Brooks has experience and was productive towards the end of last season. Brooks averaged over nine yards per carry last season and could have a big season as the leading rusher for North Carolina.

Look for D. J. Jones to take care of the backup duties for North Carolina.

4. Virginia Tech

The Hokies might be losing last season's leading rusher Raheem Blackshear, but they have a few guys that could make a big impact this season under first-year head coach Brent Pry.

Malachi Thomas is projected to be the starter, but Jalen Holston and Keshawn King are going to be contributors as well. All three are talented and could have solid seasons for the Hokies.

3. Georgia Tech

Despite losing Gibbs to Alabama, Georgia Tech is going to have some good players in the running back group. Smith is a big play back, who nearly averaged six yards per carry and had close to 400 yards rushing on only 68 carries.

McDuffie was a first-team All-MAC last season and had over 1,000 yards last season. McDuffie might be scratching the surface of his potential, as he was not the full-time ball carrier until the end of the 2021 season when he had over 100 yards rushing in four of the last six games.

Hall is coming over from Louisville, where he was a key depth piece for the Cardinals. He will get carries and provide good depth for the Yellow Jackets this season.

2- Pittsburgh

The Panthers were not a great running team last season (only ranked 77th in rushing offense), but have plenty of experience at the position, which most teams in the division lack.

Leading rusher Israel Abanikanda is back after rushing for over 650 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago and averaged over five yards per carry. Backups Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond Jr are also back, giving the defending Coastal champions depth and experience at running back.

1. Miami

Pitt was given consideration for this top spot, but Miami's talent won out. Jaylan Knighton is one of the best all-purpose backs in the ACC and Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish is going to be a key factor for the Hurricanes this season. Knighton is a threat to score from anywhere as either a runner or receiver and can be a game-breaker.

Two more names to know for Miami are Don Chaney Jr and TreVonte' Citizen. Chaney Jr is coming off of a knee injury but is a former top recruit and Citizen was one of the top running back recruits in the country for 2022. Miami is going to run the ball more under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and they have the running backs to do just that.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football opponent preview: Week one vs Clemson

Three offensive players on Clemson that Georgia Tech should focus on stopping

Three defensive players on Clemson that Georgia Tech must slow down

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Zach Gibson