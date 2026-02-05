Which Positions Does Georgia Tech Target Heavily In The 2027 Class?

The 2026 class has come and gone, and now it is time to turn the attention to the 2027 class and positions Georgia Tech should target in this class. There is a litany of positions that could make the Yellow Jackets better in the future. Let’s take a deeper dive.

EDGE

This is a position that the Yellow Jackets will need to replenish when you look at the next cycle. They will graduate a number of players from the edge rusher position next year and will need to bolster the roster and bring in guys. Two of the highest rated players in the state are David Jocobs and KJ Green, and rightfully so. It will be hard to land either of them. However, there is good value in this class. For the second time in three classes, the Yellow Jackets could go after and land a Grayson EDGE rusher. It is never a bad thing to land an EDGE from Grayson. Success Nwabude, Jaxon Holly, and Adriel Rojas are good in-state options. National options include James Pace III and Mekai Brown. The Yellow Jackets need game changers and players who can make a true difference.

Tight End

The Yellow Jackets will more than likely lose all three tight ends they acquired from the portal, who all have a lot of experience playing on the collegiate level in Spencer Mermans, Chris Corbo, and Gavin Harris. A number of players you can look at are Grant Haviland, George Lamons, and Mason Hall in the state of Georgia. Lamons provides the most potential with his freakish athletic ability and what he can bring to the passing game. They all have their unique strengths and can bring a lot to the next level. You can’t really miss any of these three.

Running Back

With Malachi Hosley and Justice Haynes likely gone after this year, the Yellow Jackets will need to get some fresh running backs in there. They have J.P Powell and Shane Marshall, who will be sophomores, but they will need to inject some youth. There are several enticing options for the Yellow Jackets to consider in this class, including Andrew Beard, Moonie Gipson, Caden Waye, Brayden Tyson, and Nigel Newkirk. With so much of that talent being in-state, it is a great opportunity to nab a few.

Offensive Line

The last big offensive lineman the Yellow Jackets got was in the 2025 cycle, which was an impressive class for the program. They landed five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty, who is looking to secure a starting role next fall. Georgia Tech will lose its starting right tackle after this year in Malachi Carney. Ethan MacKenny will have to decide if he wants to come back for another year. The interior of the offensive line still has some questions about who will start this upcoming season for the Yellow Jackets. That leads to opportunities to land guys and bolster the depth with the 2027 cycle. Where could the Yellow Jackets go? You have Jordan Agbanoma from Grayson High School, who is the No.9 rated player in the state. You also have Kyson Mallard, Elijah Morrison, Jaiden Thompson, and Jordan Dillion. They all play on the interior of the offensive line and would be great additions to the 2027 class.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

•Way Too Early ACC Power Rankings For 2026

•Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Efforts

•Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs