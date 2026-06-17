Which True Freshmen Will Make An Instant Impact For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech has several freshmen who should have a substantial impact on the team in 2026. Let’s take a look at some freshmen who can have an immediate impact on the field in the fall.

1. Christian Speakman

This will likely have an immediate impact on the Yellow Jackets and should play a key role in early downs for Georgia Tech. He has impressed the coaching staff with his play and with how he blew up plays in the spring. Even fellow teammates were raving about Speakman and how he performed.

Now, it is just a matter of staying healthy and continuing to take advantage of the reps that he will get. Fall camp will be a key area to watch for Speakman to see where his game develops and how he improves his craft. Out of all the names on this list, Speakman is probably the most equipped to make an impact.

2. Jeffar Jean-Noel

Jean-Noel has speed to burn defenders in the passing game and even potentially in special teams. It is hard to replicate what he can do on the football field. With Bailey Stockton gone, he can easily slide into the slot position alongside Jordan Allen and make an impact.

The former four-star prospect has good juice and is a good playmaker in the open space. A thing that can make him see the field early is if he can make big plays and improve his route running. Jean-Noel can create a lot of separation at the top of his routes and be wide open.

3. Kealan Jones

Jones has already turned heads in the spring and made a number of plays in practice. Jones has great ball skills and anticipation that allow him to read and diagnose what is going on. The secondary is loaded for the Yellow Jackets, but head coach Brent Key has talked about freshmen playing earlier if they are ready. Jones certainly looks the part and could easily have an impact in special teams and potentially even a role in the secondary.

4. Darnell Collins

A surprise name on this list is Darnell Collins. He wasn’t at Georgia Tech in the spring, but he is a flat-out playmaker coming over from Rome High School. He has good route-running ability, strong hands, and a huge catch radius. With his 6’4 and 190-pound frame, he could be a guy who cracks the rotation.

Now it all depends on how well he looks in fall camp for the Yellow Jackets, but there is no denying that, given his ability and how he can make plays in this offense, he could be a surprise player who sees the field a lot. The wide receiver is wide open on this team and up for grabs, which is something Collins should be able to take advantage of.

5. Braylon Outlaw

This one is an exciting one for the Yellow Jackets because he could truly be the most athletic linebacker on the roster, including Cayman Spaulding. Outlaw was turning heads in the spring and was even considered to rotate in with the ones before he came down with a respiratory infection.

Outlaw is explosive, extremely good in the run game, and good at filling gaps. Where he sets himself apart is in coverage, particularly in how he covers running backs and tight ends.

There could be a distinct role for him, especially on third and longs to defend key offensive players. He can even blitz in certain packages and be a guy the Yellow Jackets use off the edge. Outlaw will probably be the most exciting to watch of the first-year players.