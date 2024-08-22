Who Are the Players to Watch on Georgia Tech's Offense In The Season Opener Against Florida State?
There are a lot of players and coaches responsible for helping Georgia Tech have such a successful season last year. Here are some players to watch in the season opener against Florida State that will have a big impact on the result.
1. Haynes King- King has been in the spotlight ever since his 2023 season and for good reason. He threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first season with the Yellow Jackets. King had the best year of his career setting career-highs in passing yards (2,842), completions (219) and touchdowns (26). His best game came against UNC, in my opinion. It was one of Georgia Tech’s biggest games in recent memory and King threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns and had his second-highest quarterback rating of the season against the #17 ranked Tar Heels (94.4). He is the unquestioned leader for Georgia Tech and led this offense to new heights. He was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 yards, 700 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and 10 touchdown runs. CBS Sports National Host/Analyst Josh Pate has the Yellow Jackets as one of the most underrated teams going into the year:
"Georgia Tech I could also call a little bit underrated. The difference with Georgia Tech is the schedule is pretty stiff, I am not going to lie and they have Georgia every year. They were 7-5 last year and their win total is at 5.5, I think due in large part to how tough it is. Haynes King is still there, that is their quarterback, their offense is top ten in returning production this year, a deep wide receiver room.
King is a large reason why. After having a great season last year, King was named to several preseason watch lists including the 2024 Maxwell Award (national player of the year), Davey O’Brien Award (quarterback), Manning and Unitas Award Watch List and more. King has all the tools to not only be a great quarterback in the ACC but an elite QB in the country. He could even potentially hear his name on draft night depending on how the season goes. How he begins his redshirt junior season against Florida State will go a long way in determining how good Georgia Tech can be in 2024.
2. RB Trey Cooley/RB Anthony Carrie- One of the biggest questions has been who will be behind Jamal Haynes in the backfield heading into the season, especially after Haynes' impressive redshirt sophomore campaign. Haynes was the first 1,000-yard rusher for Georgia Tech in six years and this helped him earn all-ACC third-team honors and being a preseason watchlist nominee for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s national player of the year. The senior running back ranked fourth on the team in rushing yards (274), rushing attempts (64), and yards per carry (4.3). His best game came against his former team in the season opener against Louisville where he rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He posted his season-high in Week 2 against South Carolina State rushing for 93 yards. Cooley brings a much-needed veteran presence to back Haynes and is a reliable back for the Yellow Jackets. Anthony Carrie brings youthful exuberance and is a dynamic back in the open field. Although he is just a freshman, he is listed as the third running back on the team. He finished his high school career rushing for 3,818 yards and 55 touchdowns over four seasons. Carrie has a lot of potential and could see more playing time as the season goes on. Georgia Tech is a team that wants to run the football.
3. TE Avery Boyd- With the announcement that Brett Seither will be out for the season with an ACL injury it will be Boyd’s chance to step up for the Yellow Jackets. A little bit about Boyd: He appeared in all 13 games and made his first two career starts at wide receiver. Boyd finished with six catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. His first-ever catch in college came on a 14-yard touchdown against No.17 ranked Ole Miss. Boyd is getting his first opportunity to be a starter and a featured part of the offense.
Here is what Key said about Boyd in a press conference earlier this week:
"It also gives an opportunity now for Avery Boyd, who was limited a little bit early in camp with, you know, some tendonitis or whatnot, but it's been a full go, really him and Jackson Hawes to get the start at tight end. So excited for Avery, a guy that's really bulked up and, you know, embrace the transition to the tight -in position in 240, 245 now and doing everything really, really consistent at that position. So excited to have him back as upset as we are about what happened to Brett."
Jackson Hawes is listed as the No.2 tight end for the Yellow Jackets who played his four-year career at Yale recording 35 catches for 371 yards and six touchdowns. Another interesting thing to watch at this position is former four-star TE recruit Luke Harpring who was listed as the No.3 tight end on the depth chart heading into his freshman season. If he continues to impress, he could see some action later in the season.