Georgia Tech vs Miami: Three Hurricane Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
Heisman candidate Cam Ward and the unbeaten Miami Hurricanes are coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium tomorrow for a huge game between Georgia Tech. For the Yellow Jackets, this is a chance to defeat a top-four opponent and clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season.
The biggest question for the Yellow Jackets entering into Saturday is the health of starting quarterback Haynes King. Despite missing the last two weeks of the season, the King has thrown for over 1,500 yards with 8 touchdowns. When starting the Yellowjackets average 32.8 points per game; without him, the offense averages 9.5 points. For that reason, a Haynes King led squad Saturday may be the kryptonite for a Miami team that surrenders an average of 32.6 points per game versus ACC opponents.
Keep an eye on these Miami defenders tomorrow.
LB FRANCISCO MAUIGOA
Francisco Mauigoa is the leading tackler for the Miami Hurricanes and has been making waves this season with 52 total tackles, 25 solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 2 sacks, and 5 pass deflections. Mauigoa is a linebacker that lives around the line of scrimmage while also having the tangibles to play side-line to side-line. Characteristically, Mauigoa is known for being a disrupter; however this season he is leading the Hurricanes in pass deflections making him more versatile.
DL Akheem Mesidor
Akheem Mesidor is a true disrupter. This season, he's recorded 10 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 280 pounds, Mesidor combines size with elite quickness and sharp instincts. Last year's 2nd Team All-ACC honoree is the player to watch.
CB Daryl Porter Jr
Daryl Porter Jr. is the top-cover cornerback for Miami. He's known for his agility, quickness, and sound instincts, which make him effective in coverage and disrupting opposing offenses. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds, he combines his physical attributes with his football IQ to make crucial plays.
