Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game
Georgia Tech took a tough loss this past Saturday vs Boston College, but have a bounce back opportunity vs Pitt tonight. Stop me if you have heard this recently, but this is a matchup of two teams vying for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and both could use a win. The Yellow Jackets had won five of their last seven before their offense went cold against the Eagles. Pitt was thought to be a dark horse contender in the ACC this season but has fallen apart over the past month.
Pittsburgh (16-11, 7-9 ACC) has lost five of its last seven games, defeating Miami (74-65) and Syracuse (80-69) at home, where the Panthers are 12-3 this season. Pitt is coming off a 76-72 loss at Notre Dame Saturday, and four of its five losses in this recent stretch have come on the road. The Panthers’ home ACC losses include Virginia, North Carolina, and Clemson.
So who wins tonight? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from tonight's game.
Pregame
Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
F- Baye Ndongo
F- Ibrahim Souare
F- Duncan Powell
1st Half
15:49- Georgia Tech leads 9-4 and have held the Panthers to 1-5 shooting and 0-3 from three to start the game
