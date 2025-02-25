All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game

Georgia Tech is getting set to take on Pitt in tonight's game. Be sure to follow along here for the latest updates

Jackson Caudell

Feb 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire (center) talks to Yellow Jackets forward Darrion Sutton (10) during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire (center) talks to Yellow Jackets forward Darrion Sutton (10) during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech took a tough loss this past Saturday vs Boston College, but have a bounce back opportunity vs Pitt tonight. Stop me if you have heard this recently, but this is a matchup of two teams vying for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and both could use a win. The Yellow Jackets had won five of their last seven before their offense went cold against the Eagles. Pitt was thought to be a dark horse contender in the ACC this season but has fallen apart over the past month.

Pittsburgh (16-11, 7-9 ACC) has lost five of its last seven games, defeating Miami (74-65) and Syracuse (80-69) at home, where the Panthers are 12-3 this season. Pitt is coming off a 76-72 loss at Notre Dame Saturday, and four of its five losses in this recent stretch have come on the road. The Panthers’ home ACC losses include Virginia, North Carolina, and Clemson.

So who wins tonight? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from tonight's game.

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets:

G- Lance Terry

G- Nait George

F- Baye Ndongo

F- Ibrahim Souare

F- Duncan Powell

1st Half

15:49- Georgia Tech leads 9-4 and have held the Panthers to 1-5 shooting and 0-3 from three to start the game

Jackson Caudell
